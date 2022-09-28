Former WWE Superstar teases identity of “White Rabbit”

Former WWE Superstar Shane Thorne has teased the identity of "White Rabbit" to be himself.

The company has teased a White Rabbit for over a week. On last week's episode of RAW, a QR code appeared in certain segments. Scanning it took viewers to a video teasing a date for SmackDown later that week. On Friday, another QR code took viewers to a game, at the end of which the location of this week's RAW was shown.

Last night, another QR code was a video of several former and current WWE and ECW Superstars. It was edited together to say the phrase, “Who killed the world? You did. Feed your head.” All this had the iconography of a white rabbit all around.

It is also the name of a song by Jefferson Airplane, which is being played on weekly televised shows during commercial breaks and house shows. Suffice it to say, this tease is beyond convoluted.

Speculation is rampant about the identity of The White Rabbit. Fans have named the likes of Bray Wyatt, Malakai Black, and Edge (who made his return on last night's RAW). Former Retribution member Slapjack (Shane Thorne) has thrown his name in the hat by sharing an edited picture of himself from the Thunderdome era.

Since his WWE release in late 2021, Thorne, now going by the name Shane Haste, has been wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). He has also made several appearances in Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) as well.

The rabbit hole that is the latest White Rabbit tease on WWE RAW

The White Rabbit tease on last night's episode of WWE RAW might have been the heaviest dump of information we have seen so far. Several clues and links have painted a picture drawn by wrestling Twitter over the past 24 hours.

As stated above, the QR code took viewers to a video of prominent wrestlers from the past and present clipped together to say the sentence, “Who killed the world? You did. Feed your head.” The video also showed a number sequence, are the coordinates for the town of Corbin, Kentucky.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that WWE ran a show in the town in late 2019, where Bray Wyatt (who is heavily rumored to be the White Rabbit) defended the Universal Championship against The Miz. It was also pointed out that Wyatt wrestled his last match before turning into The Fiend against Baron Corbin.

Another set of coordinates in the QR code led to a creepy art project of a 200-foot bunny on top of a hill in Artesina, Italy, put there in 2005.

When fans checked the source code of the video, they also found the phrases "no man is truly good" and "no man is truly evil" - the lyrics of Aleister Black's WWE theme song. Teasing that maybe Wyatt is not behind the teases.

Although we are closer to solving the mystery, we will never be completely sure about the identity of the White Rabbit until the company reveals it.

