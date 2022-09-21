WWE possibly gave another hint indicating a potential Bray Wyatt return

Several members of the WWE Universe believe Bray Wyatt is currently the one behind the White Rabbit Easter eggs. Analyst and host of the 'Out of Character' podcast Ryan Satin has now hinted at another theory on why it is the former WWE Universal Champion.

Bray Wyatt made his WWE debut as Husky Harris and was later repackaged to become the Eater of Worlds. Before his release in 2021, he was one of the hottest talents as the Fiend. The wrestling world has longed for his return ever since Triple H took control of creative. For the past few events, WWE has been playing the "White Rabbit" song by Jefferson Airplane and flashing red lights.

On this week's RAW, fans spotted a QR code, and when scanned, it opened up a video that starts with a white rabbit and the phrase "Feed your head." The footage dove into asking, "Who killed the world?" with a setup similar to the 'Hang Man Game.' A rabbit jumped over the letter to answer -- "You did." This was followed by the phrase "Come with me" and the date 9/23 followed by the time 9:23.

Check out the full video here.

Ryan Satin recently tweeted that Wyatt's first-ever promo in WWE's developmental FCW ended with the phrase "Come with me."

"Bray Wyatt finished his first promo in FCW saying 'Come With Me,'" he wrote.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Bray Wyatt finished his first promo in FCW saying “Come With Me.” Bray Wyatt finished his first promo in FCW saying “Come With Me.” https://t.co/leryJ8vayR

Fans weigh in on the Bray Wyatt theory

The wrestling world joined in on the conversation upon seeing Satin's tweet.

People were intrigued and were looking forward to seeing if all the theories would come true.

Most believed that this was the perfect example of a long-term booking.

Carroll22 @Carroll22__ @ryansatin Nah this is LTB at its finest you would've never seen Vince bring anything up from different promotions. Especially from this long ago @ryansatin Nah this is LTB at its finest you would've never seen Vince bring anything up from different promotions. Especially from this long ago

Simone Enomis @simshine95 @ryansatin The greatest creative mind currently on pro wrestling. Not his fault if WWE vision wasn't up to his standards @ryansatin The greatest creative mind currently on pro wrestling. Not his fault if WWE vision wasn't up to his standards

Fans were also looking forward to seeing what gimmick Wyatt would portray and also noted that they wouldn't mind him bringing back his past characters.

ovrthrw (Tyrel) @tjbovr @ryansatin If we get back THIS Bray I will be all for it. And treat The Fiend like they treat The Demon. @ryansatin If we get back THIS Bray I will be all for it. And treat The Fiend like they treat The Demon.

Patrick Ortega @Patrick_ortega @ryansatin This was always my favorite. Just the way he sang it was awesome @ryansatin This was always my favorite. Just the way he sang it was awesome

Ashlyn Neville @ashlyn_neville @ryansatin If we get an updated version of old cult leader Bray, I am here for it @ryansatin If we get an updated version of old cult leader Bray, I am here for it

Many were also concerned for the WWE analyst's well-being:

ItsThatSteven @habsfaninottawa @ryansatin How many coffees since yesterday Ryan @ryansatin How many coffees since yesterday Ryan

9/23 is this Friday night. Thus, on this week's SmackDown, the mystery may continue or be revealed. Will all the fan theories be proven true? Fans must tune in to SmackDown to find out.

What is your theory about the "White Rabbit" song? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far