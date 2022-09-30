3 WWE Superstars who have teased being the White Rabbit 

It all started a few weeks ago when WWE started playing "White Rabbit", a song by Jefferson Airplane, at its live events and during the commercial breaks of its televised shows. Following that, the company dropped several Easter Eggs, leading fans on a wild "White Rabbit" chase.

Truth be told, the White Rabbit angle has been one of the most exciting things about WWE recently. While the majority of the WWE Universe believes that the promotion is teasing the return of The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt via these clues, several others disagree.

Meanwhile, a few Superstars have taken to social media to tease their potential involvement in the storyline. In this piece, we take a look at three such names who have teased being the White Rabbit.

#3. Ken Shamrock

Best known for his stint with WWF during Monday Night Wars, the former Mixed Martial Artist turned Wrestler, Ken Shamrock recently took to Twitter to tease a potential involvement in the White Rabbit angle.

The UFC Hall of Famer retweeted a clip from Monday's RAW. In the backdrop, we can see a fan holding a placard that reads, "Ken Shamrock Has Heart". The Attitude Era Superstar dropped a rabbit emoji along with the video, sending the internet wrestling community into a frenzy.

While it's most likely a whimsical response from the Veteran, it won't be surprising if he makes his return to the promotion very soon as the Legend recently teased being the Special Guest Referee in the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules.

#2. Will Shane Thorne return to WWE as the White Rabbit?

Shane Thorne AKA Shane Haste recently took to Twitter to tease the identity of the White Rabbit. Best known as Slap Jack amongst WWE fans, the former Retribution member shared an edited picture of himself, revealing himself to be the face behind the White Rabbit clues.

Despite showing promise, the former WWE Superstar was released by the company in November 2021. While he has been working for NJPW since then, he recently declared himself a free agent, during an interview. Thus, it would be interesting to see if the new regime decides to bring Shane on board for another stint.

#1. Karrion Kross

Is Karrion Kross behind the White Rabbit clues?

For those unaware, Karrion Kross went by the moniker of The White Rabbit during his stint with The Lucha Underground. Hence, the recent turn of events has led many to believe that WWE could be teasing the return of the former NXT Champion's old gimmick.

The SmackDown Superstar recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan's theory. Kross tweeted a rabbit emoji, along with a question mark and his trademark hourglass, thus getting on the White Rabbit's bandwagon in the process.

On another note, the former NXT Superstar is currently scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2022. However, it will be interesting to see if Kross is the one behind the White Rabbit clues.

Who do you think is behind the White Rabbit Clues? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

