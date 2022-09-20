WWE Legend wants to be special guest referee for Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules

Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock recently teased a return to the company as part of the upcoming Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle contest.

Rollins and Riddle's intense feud has reached a boiling point, with the two major stars hell-bent on destroying one another. Last night on Monday Night RAW, the original Bro and former UFC fighter challenged Seth to a match of his own creation at Extreme Rules, a Fight Pit match.

With the contest heavily linking itself to the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, one WWE fan on Twitter recently recommended that former Intercontinental Champion and MMA pioneer Ken Shamrock work as the match's special guest referee. This led the 58-year-old star to respond to the fan via social media with his answer.

"Couldn’t agree more!"

Ken Shamrock has not been seen on WWE TV since 1999, however, given the huge impact he has had on the company, many fans of his have been clamoring for the World's Most Dangerous Man to make his return.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are set to Fight it out

Despite The Visionaries' win over the former RAW Tag Team Champion at Clash at the Castle, their rivalry is far from over.

Their next showdown will see them battle inside a structure that has only ever made one previous appearance in WWE, The Fight Pit. One combatant in the contest shares a unique bond with the pit, as Matt Riddle competed in the company's only ever Fight Pit match in 2020 against Timothy Thatcher.

Although it may look similar to that of a steel cage, the Fight Pit has no doors, therefore, rather than escaping over the top, the only way to win is to either knock your opponent out or make them submit.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will look to inflict further damage on one another on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at Extreme Rules, as the two performers will battle in the first-ever Fight Pit match on WWE's main roster.

Who do you see walking out of the Fight Pit with the victory? Seth Rollins or Matt Riddle? Let us know in the comments section below.

