The identity of “White Rabbit” is reportedly being withheld from everyone backstage in WWE

The "White Rabbit" phenomenon has taken over the WWE universe online. As Jefferson Airplane's hit "White Rabbit" continues to be heard by fans with zero explanation from the company, reports now say that some within WWE itself are being kept in the dark just as much as fans are.

Several weeks ago, fans who attended both RAW and SmackDown tapings noticed that randomly during commercial breaks, the song "White Rabbit" would play over the loudspeakers, accommodated by random light changes as well.

In a new report from WrestleVotes, those within WWE who know the identity of who is behind this are far and few between. A source noted that while they suspect the culprit to be Bray Wyatt, the answer is being "withheld” from "everyone"

"Asked a source about the White Rabbit deal, source said while he suspects its Bray Wyatt, he said it’s being “withheld” from everyone. WWE has been able to draw significant interest from this, w/o it being a “TV storyline” & they’d like to keep it as quiet as possible." - WrestleVotes

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, savvy fans noticed a QR code located in the background of a backstage segment. The text above the code reads: "Come With Me". Fans who checked out the code were brought to a video containing a white rabbit playing the word game Hangman.

The riddle asked "Who Killed the World", with the answer being "You Did" . In addition, the numbers "9.23" and "9:23" appeared on the screen before the video ended. 9/23 is the date of Friday's edition of SmackDown, leading many to think either a superstar revelation or an additional clue could be coming to the blue brand.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross denies being the "White Rabbit"

While there are several fan theories on who the White Rabbit could be, many have jumped at the idea of the "White Rabbit" being former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, while others have instead made connections to current star Karrion Kross.

Fans noted that in a previous promotion, Lucha Underground, Kross went by the moniker of "The White Rabbit". However, the former NXT Champion has seemingly denied these rumors on social media, despite playing to it early on.

In a tweet, Kross said that he should not be looked at as a "suspect" and encouraged fans to keep watching and have fun.

Friday Night's edition of SmackDown will certainly be an interesting one for fans to watch out for!

Who do you think is the "White Rabbit"? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

