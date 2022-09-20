Highly anticipated return, but with a twist? 4 crazy fan theories about WWE's "White Rabbit" teases

WWE recently teased fans by playing "White Rabbit" by rock band Jefferson Airplane. Fan videos of the iconic song playing in arenas during live events and commercial breaks of televised shows have surfaced online. The tease has set speculation running wild to what it may signify.

Eagle-eyed observers have spotted many clues and drawn conclusions, some likelier than others. The latest episode of RAW brought another clue: a QR code leading to a webpage with a cryptic rabbit-themed message.

This latest hint has only added fuel to the fire, intriguing the WWE Universe further. Here are four of the most interesting fan theories that have risen from these teases:

#4: Putting the "crazy" in crazy fan theories

Orwell’s Gumbo @DCTF_Tim Everyone is say WWE playing White Rabbit at house shows is a tease for Bray Wyatt. But we all know who it’s really for. Everyone is say WWE playing White Rabbit at house shows is a tease for Bray Wyatt. But we all know who it’s really for. https://t.co/XuU5qGD6hR

Hear us out. The Bunny was one of the most entertaining members of Adam Rose's Rosebud entourage. The Triple H era of WWE has committed itself to being highly unpredictable and reportedly has some returns in the pipeline that no one is talking about.

Who's to say The Bunny won't return with a darker tone? Some of the creepiest characters in entertainment history have been clowns and dolls.

This crazy fan theory seems too far-fetched to be accurate, but it would be highly intriguing if it did.

#3: Karrion Kross bringing his Lucha Underground gimmick to WWE?

According to a section of fans, the cryptic clues on WWE RAW potentially point to the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The numbers 9:23 seem to signal more teases on September 23rd, which is this Friday. This has made SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross one of the prime suspects behind the teases.

Kross's persona on Lucha Underground was dubbed "The White Rabbit." The teases have featured an hourglass, one of his current calling cards. Fans think it's no coincidence that these clues referencing his past and present personas show up after his return to the company.

Kross has denied any connection on social media, but this has only strengthened the idea that he may be expanding his gimmick.

#2: Is Bray Wyatt finally coming back?

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime WWE continued to play "White Rabbit" with a red light at their live events this weekend.



This is a Bray Wyatt tease and there's nothing you can say to convince me otherwise. lol WWE continued to play "White Rabbit" with a red light at their live events this weekend.This is a Bray Wyatt tease and there's nothing you can say to convince me otherwise. lol

Bray Wyatt has been the top name rumored to return to WWE for months. He was one of the prime suspects when Edge's mysterious vignettes aired on the road to Summerslam, and the speculation hasn't died down since.

The former Universal Champion is a master of cryptic messages and is believed to be closer to returning with the Triple H era in effect.

The "White Rabbit" tease features some distinctly Wyatt-esque clues, such as lighting schemes and font styles previously used by The Fiend. Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse also featured a rabbit-based character, Rambling Rabbit, and a few other clues that share similarities with aspects of his "Eater Of Worlds" persona.

Bray Wyatt may or may not be the big reveal at the end of these clues, but it is a testament to his creative legacy that he is the name on everyone's lips.

#1: New stable?

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai What if all the White Rabbit teases by WWE actually means a Bray Wyatt return and all his Firefly Funhouse characters came alive.



Karrion Kross is White Rabbit



Scarlett is Abby the Witch



Dexter Lumis is Mercy the Buzzard



And



Bray Wyatt is their Master



Just Saying What if all the White Rabbit teases by WWE actually means a Bray Wyatt return and all his Firefly Funhouse characters came alive.Karrion Kross is White RabbitScarlett is Abby the WitchDexter Lumis is Mercy the BuzzardAndBray Wyatt is their MasterJust Saying

Sometimes, the most far-fetched theories are the most intriguing. With all the speculation going around, some members of the WWE Universe have added another gear of creativity and imagination to the game.

The clues contain associations with both Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt, so it would make sense to have them in a stable.

Scarlett's obvious talents as a mystical valet could see her play a role similar to Alexa Bliss's former gimmick alongside The Fiend. Dexter Lumis is doing quite well as an independent figure on RAW, but fans always love to see mysterious characters interact.

A stable involving all four of these characters would be worth watching.

