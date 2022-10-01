Planted "fan sign" on SmackDown seemingly provides a major hint at Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

A new 'fan sign' that was seemingly planted in front of the camera on SmackDown made a direct reference to an old quote from Bray Wyatt.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, there was a sign that was displayed right behind Michael Cole and Corey Graves with the words "Revel in what you are," a Bray Wyatt quote.

The sign could have been planted due to several reasons. For one, if the sign wasn't meant to be there, it certainly wouldn't, not in front of the camera and behind where the commentators sit.

The quote can be attributed to Wyatt as he used it when praising artist Rob Schamberger.

Read what The Eater of Worlds had to say below:

Many believe that all the White Rabbit videos are teases of Bray Wyatt's return to WWE. Following rumors that talks have opened up between the former Universal Champion and WWE, there have been several references made about him through these White Rabbit videos.

WWE has been subtle about the placement of QR codes and references, but more fans have their eyes peeled about the meaning behind them. The latest QR code revealed a morse code message referencing an old Jewish legend.

