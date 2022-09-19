Is WWE playing 'White Rabbit' for Bray Wyatt or another top star?

WWE recently added fuel to Bray Wyatt's return rumors as they played the "White Rabbit" song by Jefferson Airplane throughout the arena during their last few events. This has led to some questioning whether the promotion is planting seeds for The Eater of the Worlds to make his return in the near future.

The aforementioned event happened for the first time on SmackDown last week when they cut the lights out at the Honda Center and played the iconic psychedelic rock song. Similar events transpired on the weekend live shows which have led to fans speculating over what it could mean.

While most fans believe that the company is setting the stage for Bray Wyatt's much-awaited return, it could also be in relation to Karrion Kross as the former NXT Champion wrestled under the "White Rabbit" moniker during his Lucha Underground days.

The Herald of Doomsday teased that possibility himself on Twitter as he responded to a fan who had that theory by sharing an image of a white rabbit along with other emoticons.

Talks between WWE and Bray Wyatt have reportedlly stalled

Bray Wyatt is one of the most charismatic wrestlers of the current generation. He was widely popular among fans for his character work before his eventual release in 2021. He hasn't wrestled since his release from the company.

However, the recent change in WWE's hierarchy has led fans to speculate that Bray could be on his way back to the company. Triple H has already brought back several formerly released stars and has shown no signs of slowing down.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, Hunter tried to get Wyatt back into the fold but talks between the two parties have stalled.

"Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay."

Bray Wyatt last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 37 where he took on longterm rival Randy Orton. The match ended in abrupt fashion as Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend towards the end, which led to Orton delivering a match-ending RKO.

It's hard to predict what's going on behind the curatins between WWE and The Eater of the Worlds. However, Triple H has shown in the last few weeks that he has a few surprises up his sleeve.

