Watch: WWE seemingly drops massive teaser of Bray Wyatt's return during SmackDown commercial break

Rumors regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE return have gathered steam since Triple H took charge of the company. Amidst all the speculation, WWE seems to have dropped a massive hint towards Wyatt's comeback; at least, that's what many fans believe.

Fans who attend WWE shows are often treated to unique segments during commercial breaks. However, something bizarre happened during the most recent SmackDown event in Anaheim, California.

As seen in a few clips circulating online, WWE cut the lights out at the Honda Center and played the iconic psychedelic rock song, Jefferson's Airplane White Rabbit. Fans in the crowd quickly hoisted their phones up with their flashlights and formed a remarkable visual, similar to Bray Wyatt's fireflies from the past.

While many theories have been proposed on Twitter, most fans felt WWE might be setting the stage for Bray Wyatt's reappearance on TV.

It's interesting to note that a section of the WWE Universe also noted Karrion Kross' possible involvement in the recent off-air moment as he used "The White Rabbit" moniker during his Lucha Underground days.

Why hasn't Bray Wyatt returned to WWE yet?

Triple H is expected to re-sign many former WWE talents, including even those stars who aren't being talked about in the public domain.

However, Bray Wyatt doesn't fall under the above category, as he has been one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling since his shocking WWE release. Recent rumors strongly suggested that Wyatt's WWE return was just around the corner as he was initially speculated to interfere in Clash at the Castle's main event.

The former Universal Champion is yet to show up on WWE TV, and Dave Meltzer noted that talks between the company and Wyatt have unfortunately stalled. The 35-year-old star's asking price was said to be a problem, but that doesn't mean WWE won't try and convince him to rejoin the promotion.

Triple H has many surprises lined up, and Windham Rotunda's long-awaited return could be one of them. Fans will have to wait and see if he shows up on the company's programming soon.

What are your thoughts on possibly seeing Wyatt back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

