5 potential finishes for Roman Reigns' The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits on WWE RAW: Major championship change, will Lesnar appear?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Last week, WWE revealed that Reigns will be teaming up with his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso in six-man tag team action. The Bloodline will take on the trio of Riddle and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). There's a lot of history between the combatants in the bout.

The Usos have recently been feuding with Ford and Dawkins over the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship. The two teams had an epic clash at Money in the Bank and are set for a rematch at SummerSlam. Following a controversial finish to their MITB bout, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the guest referee for the match.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has had a program with Riddle over the past few months, culminating in a massive SmackDown main event. While Reigns successfully defended his championship, Riddle was arguably elevated even in defeat.

What happens when these two trios go toe-to-toe? Will the match go off without a hitch, or might some other superstars interfere? Who might walk away as the winner?

Below are five potential finishes for Roman Reigns' The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits on WWE RAW.

#5. Seth Rollins could cost Riddle's team a victory on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins had his share of history with everybody featured in this bout. He and Roman Reigns were partners in The Shield, but they've also been rivals over the years. During his time with the faction, he often battled The Usos in fantastic bouts.

Several years ago, Rollins also had a program with The Street Profits. The former RAW Tag Team Champions defeated Rollins and Buddy Murphy for the titles in 2020.

He's recently begun a storyline with Riddle. The two are set to square off at the WWE SummerSlam event, and The Visionary may want to send a message to The Original Bro ahead of the big show. There's a strong chance that Rollins may cost Riddle the bout to send that same message.

If he does, the former United States Champion will be more than ready to get payback at SummerSlam.

#4. Riddle and The Street Profits may pull off the upset

Riddle, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford are all tremendous athletes. They've all found great success in WWE over the past few years. Many feel that they're potentially the future of the company.

Despite their talent and success, Riddle and The Street Profits are still the underdogs going into the six-man tag team match. The Usos are arguably one of the most dominant tag teams in WWE history. Roman Reigns' resume speaks for itself as the world champion has held the Universal Title for nearly two years.

While The Bloodline will almost always be the favorites in any match, they can still be defeated. Don't be surprised if Riddle and The Street Profits pull off the win.

#3. The Bloodline may stand tall at the end of WWE RAW

The truth is, it doesn't matter who steps into the ring with The Bloodline. The trio is almost always the favorite going into a match, and it isn't difficult to figure out why.

The Usos are the longest reigning tag team champions in years. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time. He's also one of the longest reigning world champions ever. Both The Tribal Chief and The Usos have even unified their respective belts this year.

The group, masterminded by Special Counsel Paul Heyman, have made a habit of winning. The Bloodline are likely to walk away from the upcoming six-man tag team match as the winners. This will only help build their confidence and momentum heading into SummerSlam.

#2. Theory may cash in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE RAW

Mr. Money in the Bank Theory

Theory has had quite the year on the WWE RAW roster while being guided by former CEO Vince McMahon. He was the youngest United States Champion in history before losing it to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. Then at the same event, he won a multi-man ladder match to win the MITB briefcase.

Inside the briefcase Theory captured is a guaranteed championship match he can use within a year of winning it. He regularly taunts Reigns and Brock Lesnar, indicating that he may cash in at any time. It could very well happen on WWE RAW.

The rules aren't clear on what happens if he cashes in the briefcase during an ongoing tag team match. Would it become a singles bout? Will two matches happen simultaneously?

Regardless, there's a chance he'll cash in once the match is over if Reigns finds himself beaten up or injured.

#1. Brock Lesnar may appear on WWE RAW to attack Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar is on a path of rampage

While controversy surrounds Brock Lesnar as of late, The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to take on Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match.

With Lesnar being the unpredictable superstar that he is, there's a chance he won't wait until SummerSlam to make his presence felt. He unexpectedly appeared at the end of Friday Night SmackDown to beat up Theory after allegedly walking out.

Brock Lesnar may show up again on WWE RAW and attack anyone and everyone in his way. Of course, his primary goal will be to get his hands on Roman Reigns. However, The Beast Incarnate is an equal opportunity butt kicker. He will fight whoever blocks his path to The Tribal Chief.

There's a good chance The Beast Incarnate will make a surprise appearance and either disrupt the bout or attack The Bloodline after it ends.

How do you think The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits & Riddle match will end on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

