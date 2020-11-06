5 potential finishes for Sasha Banks vs. Bayley on SmackDown

At Hell in a Cell, Sasha Banks and Bayley had one of the best matches of the year as the two former friends fought hard and fierce inside the cell for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.The match was months, if not years, in the making and was a beautiful display of violence, drama and revenge, which saw The Boss emerge from hell as the new SmackDown Women’s champion.

Despite this outcome, the bad blood between the former women’s tag team champions is far from over. Last week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks looked every bit the megastar with the title around her waist. Bayley would interrupt her celebratory promo to issue a challenge to the newly crowned champion.

The challenge was for a match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on tonight's edition of SmackDown. A challenge that “The Boss” gladly accepted.

They tore the house down at 'Hell In a Cell' and we're going to see it again in one week.@itsBayleyWWE vs. @SashaBanksWWE for the #SmackDown Women's Championship NEXT FRIDAY on FOX. pic.twitter.com/H8ct3FDCuv — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 31, 2020

In this article we will look at five potential outcomes for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

#5 Sasha Banks and Bayley brawl backstage and the match doesn’t take place

The bad blood between Sasha Banks and Bayley still remains

Sasha Banks and Bayley’s feud has reached a fever pitch. Friendships were ended, relationships betrayed, and revenge sought and taken.

These two hate each other, and they are unable to contain their rage anymore. A backstage comment, remark or chance meeting would result in an all-out brawl in which no one can separate them.

𝔔𝔲𝔞𝔠𝔨 𝔟𝔩𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔰𝔫𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔰 𝔫𝔢𝔳𝔢𝔯 𝔤𝔢𝔱 𝔡𝔞 𝔭𝔦𝔫 https://t.co/dy2bI7W9ms pic.twitter.com/7E8ngokZM0 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 31, 2020

The title match on SmackDown comes just 12 days after Hell in a Cell

Some may view a brawl before the match as an easy way out. But it would be a way out of a tricky situation. A battle between Banks and Bayley for the title just one week after they tore the house at Hell in a Cell may not be the best booking decision right now.

The brawl could also be a way of writing Bayley off television for a while, therefore giving Banks a long and progressive run with the title until The Role Model returns.