Released star to return and join stable, new champion crowned - 5 potential finishes for Sheamus vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

An epic clash is set to take place on WWE SmackDown's season premiere. Gunther of Imperium is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus.

The two first faced off at WWE Clash at the Castle. The bout was tremendous, but Gunther walked away with the victory. Since then, the rivalry between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium has continued to heat up.

The two imposing factions are set to collide at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 on Saturday, October 8th, but first, Sheamus will attempt to win the one title that has eluded him in his World Wrestling Entertainment career.

Can the Celtic Warrior dethrone The Ring General? How could their epic clash potentially end? Below are five potential finishes for Sheamus vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Imperium and The Brawling Brutes cause enough chaos to have the bout thrown out on WWE SmackDown

Fans are so focused on what is sure to be an epic encounter between Sheamus and Gunther on WWE SmackDown that they may overlook the match coming at Extreme Rules.

A six-man tag team match will occur at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, pitting The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland against Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The bout will be a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

Sheamus vs. Gunther may not have a clean finish due to all six men having so much animosity. If Imperium ends up ringside, Butch and Ridge Holland will also be there. A brawl is then likely to ensue, leading to a double disqualification, double count-out, or even a No Contest due to the unmanageable chaos.

#4. The bout could end by disqualification due to excessive force

Sometimes the animosity between two superstars is too much for a referee to handle. Wrestlers may impose their will on the other due to the hatred they possess for their opponent or simply losing their temper. When two superstars share the same temper, issues could occur.

Sheamus is known for his bad temper. The bruiser loves to fight, which often leads to difficulty following the rules. Gunther is generally more reserved, but his actions on WWE SmackDown as of late indicate that The Celtic Warrior has tested the Ring General's patience.

When Gunther and Sheamus clash, one of the superstars could get disqualified for not obeying orders when the referee tries to pull him off his opponent. There's even a chance that both stars could get disqualified if they come to blows repeatedly and the referee loses control, even without Imperium and The Brawling Brutes interfering.

#3. Alexander Wolfe may return to help Gunther retain the title on WWE SmackDown

Imperium originated from NXT UK. The faction currently comprises Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. Newer fans may be surprised to learn that there was once a fourth member of the faction.

Alexander Wolfe, the chaotic Dresden native, was once a member of the stable. He stood in solidarity with his partners until they turned on him in 2021. He was released immediately afterward.

There's a chance that Alexander Wolfe may still return to WWE. Triple H has rehired several stars who were released over the past few years, and Wolfe could be next. If he is rehired, he may return to his role in Imperium and further aid Gunther. The Dresden Hatchetman could shockingly arrive on WWE SmackDown and cost Sheamus the win.

#2. Gunther could retain the Intercontinental Championship with a clean win

Most heel superstars get ahead primarily by cheating, using foreign objects, or relying on other superstars to do the dirty work. The Ring General plays by different rules.

While there have been rare occasions where he's relied on interference to get ahead, Gunther typically wins matches on his own, fair and square. He's a villain due to his personality and bullying instead of having to cheat to get ahead.

Due to The Ring General's immense skills, he may walk away from WWE SmackDown as the victor without controversy. Whether he wins with a Powerbomb, Lariat, or even a Big Splash off the top rope, he could dash Sheamus' hopes live on Fox Network.

#1. Sheamus may win the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus has had an extraordinary career. During his tenure on WWE SmackDown and RAW, he's captured four world championships. He's a three-time United States Champion. The Celtic Warrior has even had tag team success, winning the WWE SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Titles a combined five times.

However, one title has consistently eluded The Celtic Warrior throughout his time with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Intercontinental Championship is an accolade the former WWE Champion hasn't yet earned.

When Gunther and Sheamus collide, there's a strong chance that the Irish superstar's motivation to finally become a Grand Slam Champion will lead him to victory. If he does pick up the win, he'll likely obtain the title thanks to a massive Brogue Kick or even hit the rarely-used Celtic Cross.

