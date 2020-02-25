5 Potential finishes to Seth Rollins & Muphy and The Street Profits’ RAW Tag Team Championship match

Will the RAW Tag Team Championships change hands this Thursday?

Seth Rollins has won the RAW Tag Team Championship no less than six times in his career. What makes his reign more interesting is the fact that he has done so with five different partners!

Rollins has won the titles with Dean Ambrose twice, while Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan, and Braun Strowman have shared the titles with The Architect once each. Currently, Rollins holds the titles with Murphy.

The two men defeated The Viking Raiders for the Championships and have been holding it for over a month now, allowing Murphy to get a massive push in his career. The two men will now meet The Street Profits in Saudi Arabia and defend their titles against the two men.

While we do not expect Rollins and Murphy’s reign to come to an end so soon, there are many different ways their match could end. In this article, we will look at the 5 potential finishes to the RAW Tag Team Championship match between Rollins & Muprhy and The Street Profits.

#5 Rollins & Murphy win clean

The two men could shock everyone with a clean victory!

Since winning the RAW Tag Team Championships, the team of Seth Rollins and Murphy have not defended it against the former Champions The Viking Raiders even once.

However, Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe have managed to get their shot at the title but they were unable to win the match owing to an injury Joe sustained during the clash. Owens was forced to complete the match on his own, and the dirty tactics of Rollins and Murphy allowed the two men to retain their title.

Since then, the two men have been using heelish tactics to stay in the game and win matches, something that has not worked well with the babyfaces of RAW.

We could see that all change at Super ShowDown where the two men might actually work harder and rely on their talent rather than dirty tactics to retain their title against The Street Profits.

While this is really unlikely to happen, a clean victory would help Rollins and Murphy come across as top fighting champions and increase their value along with the Championship belts.

