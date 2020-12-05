5 potential finishes in the NXT Women's WarGames match

The fourth NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, December 6th at the Capitol Wrestling Center. NXT fans will be treated to two WarGames matches, with both the men and women set to do battle in "The Match Beyond".

In terms of the women, Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai go up against Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm. We should be in for an incredible night,so let's look at five potential finishes to the women's WarGames match.

#5 Shotzi Blackheart dominates WarGames

Shotzi Blackheart

NXT has been extremely high on Shotzi Blackheart in the past couple of months. Blackheart served as the host of NXT Halloween Havoc this past October, and she is now one of the team captains at WarGames. She is extremely over with the fans, and has been getting a lot of TV time leading up to WarGames.

With Shotzi being a team captain at WarGames, and with Candice LeRae adding fuel to the fire by destroying her tank, she could be in store for a great showing.

If NXT decides to go down that route, Shotzi would have to eliminate at least three of the four women on LeRae's team and secure the final, match-winning pin. With the way that NXT has booked her though, it's looking like a real possibility this could be the case.