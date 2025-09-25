5 Potential free agents who could be joining WWE soon

Penta, Rey Fenix, and Aleister Black all signed with WWE after their releases from AEW. They weren't free agents for long, as their talent was too enticing for another major promotion to pass up.

While those roster moves took place in the first half of the year, the last quarter often sets the stage for a decent amount of movement between companies. Many contracts end as the calendar flips to a new year.

With less than four months in 2025, several prominent performers could be wrapping up with their current promotions. Others may be waiting for the right time for a big move. The next five potential free agents could be joining WWE soon.

#5. Mike Santana is already on NXT

Due to the WWE/TNA partnership, several TNA names have shown up in NXT. Mike Santana has been one of the main stars to consistently cross the line, especially with Trick Williams holding the TNA World title.

The two will face off at Bound For Glory in October. It feels like Santana would be the man to take the title from Williams since Hendry couldn't reclaim it. However, his contract status might hinder that possibility.

Santana's deal with TNA expires at the end of 2025. If he isn't planning on reupping, officials won't put the championship around his waist. His placement on NXT could be a sign of a move at the end of the year.

#4. Joe Hendry is tailor-made for WWE

Of all the stars on this list, Joe Hendry officially joining WWE seems like a certainty at this point. The former TNA World Champion has been a regular on both brands over the last 16 months.

He competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble and faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Since he hasn't regained his title, it feels like he's biding his time until his current contract expires.

Hendry has been a part of many recent NXT shows, including a six-man tag team match on the latest episode. Many WWE fans will be saying his name come 2026.

#3. Matt Cardona comes home

Unlike the first two potential free agents on this list, Matt Cardona started his career in WWE. As Zack Ryder, he won mid-card and tag team gold in his long tenure.

He's lit up the independent scene as 'the King of the Indies' since his 2020 release. Cardona has wrestled for several promotions, including GCW, MLW, AEW (briefly), and TNA.

He currently works for TNA without a contract. Cardona received a loud pop from the live fans when he showed up in the crowd during the latest NXT. With his wife, Chelsea Green, on SmackDown, he could bring his 'Indie God' character to WWE.

#2. Paige is a former Divas Champion

Paige has been a free agent since leaving AEW in March of 2025. Her up-and-down tenure involved winning the AEW Women's Championship, but also inconsistent use.

Due to her spot in the history of the women's division in WWE, it feels like a return should be coming at some point if both sides can reach an agreement. AJ Lee came back after 10 years, and she had many angles with Paige.

It felt like Evolution 2 or even Lee's mixed tag team match could have been the stage for a return. If something is worked out, The Anti-Diva could make a shocking return in the 2026 Royal Rumble.

#1. Chris Jericho ends his career with WWE

The timing of the Royal Rumble offers several opportunities to provide shocking moments. AJ Styles set the standard for surprise debuts in 2016. Another huge star who could shock the world in 2026 is Chris Jericho.

Jericho helped build AEW with Tony Khan, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes. He's won many titles, including the AEW and Ring of Honor World Championships.

Despite his foundational role in building the newer promotion, it feels like Y2J could end his career in WWE. It was there that he became a megastar after his misuse in WCW. Jericho's last AEW appearance was on April 9th.

He walked out on the Learning Tree on Dynamite. Y2J took time off to tour with his band, Fozzy, and his existing deal expires in December. Triple H mended bridges with CM Punk, Lee, and others, so Jericho could be next to return.

