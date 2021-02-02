5 Potential WWE feuds for The Hurt Business in the future

The Hurt Business has become an integral part of WWE RAW in recent months. While the show starts and ends with newsworthy segments featuring the prominent stars of the Red brand, the middle portions are often lacking in star power and feel like a slog to sit through. However, since the stable formed, they have provided the show with some much-needed energy.

U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley is the most strongly booked Superstar on RAW after WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Not only has he accumulated several wins since becoming the Champion, but he seemingly looks invincible now. On the other hand, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have proven to be worthy RAW Tag Team Champions.

MVP has, well, proven to be the MVP of the group with his impeccable mic skills and his ability to sell every match to be just as prominent as the main event. However, the stable is showing some cracks, indicating a possible dissolution in recent weeks.

Now that the Road to WrestleMania 37 has officially begun, the time seems ripe to predict what lies ahead for The Hurt Business and whether the business is booming for them or not. Here in this slideshow, we will look at five possible feuds for the stable on WWE RAW. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Christian challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on WWE RAW

Christian is now back with WWE on a part-time schedule. [@PWInsidercom]



Amazing news. So many possibilities, including with Edge! pic.twitter.com/kQdoFTToWo — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 1, 2021

The story basically writes itself here. Christian was one of the participants who collectively eliminated Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble match. Entering that multi-man contest at number 24, Captain Charisma was one of the final four participants in the bout and showed how he hasn't lost a foot since hanging up his boots.

It makes all the sense in the world for the former two-time WWE World Champion to show up on RAW and claim a shot at Lashley's US Championship. Even the Champion, for that matter, has every reason to lay his hands on Christian, as he cost him the chance to main event WrestleMania.

Just going to leave these pictures of Edge and Christian sharing this moment during the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble here on your timeline. ❤️ ( Pics via WWE) pic.twitter.com/sOirhEPNn1 — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 1, 2021

A clash between the two is bound to be fantastic and worthy of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The buildup on WWE RAW could revolve around The Hurt Business mouthpiece MVP verbally taking down Christian and questioning his ability to stand against a mighty force like Lashley.

The story should ideally end on a feel-good note, with Christian winning the title at WrestleMania and proving his critics wrong.