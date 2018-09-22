5 potential main events for WrestleMania 35

Who is going to main event WrestleMania 35

We are very well heading towards the end of the year and as January 2019 starts, we would be on the Road to WrestleMania 35. WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year in wrestling today and the one wait and sees what is going to happen.

WrestleMania is six months away from us. However, the fans have started speculating what is going to happen at the biggest event of the year. Today, we will talk about five potential main events for WrestleMania 35:

#5 The Shield Triple-Threat for the Universal Championship

A rematch from Battleground 2016

If you have been tired of Roman main-eventing WrestleMania, you might sadly have to witness him another one. Roman is still company's big dog and might very well main-event another WrestleMania.

This match has been speculated a long time ago. Roman Reigns Vs Seth Rollins Vs Dean Ambrose is bound to happen another time. However, WWE might be looking for them to settle their brotherhood at the Shows of Shows.

With the Universal Championship on the line, expect this to be a hard-hitting and an action-packed contest between the three stars. It would be better than their last triple-threat match with a different winner. Expect Roman to win the match and get booed to close the Show of Shows.

#4 AJ Styles Vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship

A potential show-stealer

The fans might have thought of the Miz Vs Daniel Bryan, but they haven't been able to impress with their rivalry so far.

So let's go with Daniel Bryan Vs AJ Styles. A rematch from their match at SmackDown Live, the two might battle at WrestleMania 35 for the biggest prize in sports entertainment, the WWE Championship.

AJ Styles might remain a champion till WrestleMania 35. If that happens, WWE might give us a show-stealing bout between Daniel Bryan Vs AJ Styles in the main event due to Styles being a champion for 500 days.

His reign has been phenomenal, and that's why he deserves to main event WrestleMania to end his historic title reign. What better challenger would be from him than Daniel Bryan.

Expect a classic between the two men with Styles' historic title reign ending at the Show of Shows. The historic title reign might come to an end at WrestleMania. WWE should not do what they did to CM Punk's reign and the wrestler of the caliber of AJ Styles deserves to main event WrestleMania at least once.

