5 potential matches for a WWE vs ROH supershow

Harry Kettle FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who would come out on top?

While the idea of WWE and ROH working together seems like a distant possibility in the wake of the latest news regarding this Madison Square Garden fiasco, it's always nice to dream. In the past, the two companies have had something of a collaborative relationship, with several of WWE's finest stars at this moment in time originating in Ring of Honor.

But now, given the quality of both rosters, we want to think about what a supershow between these two would look like. They'd compete against one another in a series of matches, and while we may have only listed five, there are a dozen more match-ups that we can think of as follow-ups.

We've already had a quick think about what we'd like to see if the same thing happened with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but in terms of American promotions, this is the biggest card of this kind that there could possibly be.

We aren't pretending like it's definitely going to happen or anything like that, but given the advancements that have been made in recent years with inter-promotional work, anything is possible.

Hell, five years ago we would've never thought TNA could've formed a working relationship with WWE - and look where they are now. The landscape of professional wrestling is completely different to what it was back then, and a big reason for that is Triple H.

If it were up to him then this probably would've happened already, but as it is, this is just a pipedream - for now.

If some of your favorite superstars have been let off of this card then never fear, it's only because these are the first matches that came to mind. If there was an actual booking process, then, first of all, we'd love to be a fly on the wall in that meeting, and secondly, we'd see one of the most stacked cards in a long time. Oh, and it'd probably run for around seven hours.

With that being said, here are five potential match-ups for a WWE vs ROH supershow.

#1 Seth Rollins vs Will Ospreay

Please?

Right now, nobody is better than Seth Rollins in WWE - and arguably around the world. The Architect continues to put on phenomenal matches on a week by week basis, with his effort against Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night Raw this week being a shining example of that. The guy is destined to be the next big thing in the company, and we can think of someone else who fits that description, too.

Will Ospreay is so much more than an aerial assassin, and that's been the case for quite some time.

The Englishman is starting to put together a character that goes alongside what he's able to do physically in the ring, and we're all in on seeing where he's going to go next. It'd be fascinating to see these two guys attempting to one-up each other for the better part of twenty minutes.