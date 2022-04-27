5 matches that need to be added at WrestleMania Backlash 

WrestleMania Backlash is set to take place on May 8, 2022. The match card is shaping up quickly as WWE are getting busy with the build-up for the show.

Multiple matches have already been confirmed for the premium live event. The WWE Universe will see matches like Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (I Quit match) and RK-Bro vs. The Usos (Tag Team Championship Unification Match).

However, there are still many feuds running that have not resulted in the booking of a match at the show. While WWE has time to book them to the card, there is a possibility that some of them will miss out.

In that regard, here are five matches that need to be added to WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. On our list of matches that have to take place a WrestleMania Backlash: Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

We want to walk with Elias, er, Ezekiel. And Kevin Owens of course

The feud between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel has been hilarious, to say the least. 'Elias' younger brother' debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 and instantly bamboozled KO.

The weeks that followed Ezekiel's debut have seen Owens employ a lie detector test and call himself the only sane superstar in WWE. It has been comedy gold and one of the better parts of Monday nights. All that's left is for the former Drifter to make his premium live event debut, and there is no other logical opponent for him than The Prizefighter.

#4. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina

The former tag team partners' grudge match at Backlash would be solid

If WWE wants to go all-in on the split between Carmella and Queen Zelina, they might as well do it at WrestleMania Backlash. The two women have been spinning their wheels since their separation, with just a bit of resentment serving as the reason for their feud.

WWE should have the two do battle at the show to settle their differences once and for all. There are many possible outcomes that can be booked for this, ranging from the two reuniting, to Corey Graves interfering and costing Zelina the win.

For the sake of entertainment, we sincerely hope it's the latter.

#3. Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Theory's first challenger for his US Title should be Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali made a shocking return to RAW recently and stated his intentions to challenge new United States Champion Theory. He was mocked by the titleholder, who proceeded to decline his challenge.

After Ali defeated The Miz on his return to the show, he looked like a prime contender for Theory's US Title. WWE should go down that route and have the returning superstar challenge Vince McMahon's prodigy at WrestleMania Backlash.

#2. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch cut a fiery promo this past Monday on RAW where she rambled on about how she would become champion and rule WWE again. The heel's rant was interrupted by the returning Asuka, who entered after nearly a year to a thunderous ovation.

Asuka danced around Lynch and declared that she wasn't ready for her. The Man tried to cheap-shot The Empress of Tomorrow, but she got caught out and had to retreat from the ring. Fans went wild throughout the confrontation given the history between the two competitors.

Every time Lynch and Asuka have stepped into the ring, they have created magic. WWE have a gold mine of a match on their hands, and they would be wise to book it for WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura recently confronted each other on SmackDown. However, the fact that they haven't booked a match between them yet speaks volumes about the credibility of the challengers left for the former.

Drew McIntyre seems like the only high-profile opponent for Reigns on SmackDown. However, it is too soon to have him face The Tribal Chief for the gold on his shoulders. Given WrestleMania Backlash is a stopgap premium live event, it makes sense to have an opponent of that profile.

Nakamura fits the aforementioned bill perfectly. It will be a tricky challenge for The Head of the Table to overcome, but overcome it he will.

Edited by Prem Deshpande