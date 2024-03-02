5 potential new alliances for Bayley following SmackDown betrayal

Bayley finds herself in a major predicament following the events of WWE SmackDown tonight. The Role Model was betrayed by Dakota Kai during their tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors. The angle reaffirmed Dakota’s loyalty towards Damage CTRL.

The post-match angle saw the whole faction take out Bayley. It goes without saying that the odds are now overwhelmingly stacked against the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, who is set to collide with IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Let’s explore five potential new alliances for the 34-year-old star:

#5. The Unholy Union

The Unholy Union, consisting of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, are former NXT Women’s Champion. The pair arrived on WWE SmackDown following the 2023 WWE Draft. They have previously unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

With Kabuki Warriors reigning as the tag team champions, a championship program with Unholy Union seems inevitable. All four women are part of the blue brand. Alba and Isla could briefly join forces with Bayley in order to get their hands on Asuka and Kairi Sane.

#4. Zelina Vega & Michin

Both Michin and Zelina Vega had reaffirmed their alliance against Damage CTRL in December 2023. However, Bayley was still the leader of the faction at the time and that naturally raises a question mark on her current relationship with the babyface duo.

That being said, Vega and Michin might find solace in the fact that The Role Model has completely severed her ties with the heel faction. The three women might get on the same page to challenge Damage CTRL’s dominancy on the road to WrestleMania XL.

#3. Bianca Belair & Bayley feuded in 2022

Bianca Belair’s feud with Damage CTRL is well documented. The OG version of the stable made their presence known on the main roster at the expense of The EST. Belair would soon find herself in a heated rivalry with The Role Model.

Both women would compete in back-to-back WarGames matches at Survivor Series 2022 and 2023. With Belair seemingly currently without an opponent for WrestleMania XL, she could help her former rival get back at Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown.

#2. Alexa Bliss has a bitter history with Damage CTRL

Alexa Bliss and Asuka traded wins with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in 2022. However, The Goddess would turn heel herself during the build her the RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023.

Assuming Triple H wants to revisit a feud between Bliss and Damage CTRL on the blue brand, The Game could book the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion make her televised comeback through a save for Bayley against her former group.

#1. Jade Cargill teased a program with IYO SKY

Jade Cargill dropped huge tease for a potential world title program this week on WWE SmackDown. As seen during a backstage segment, Damage CTRL bumped into the 31-year-old star. WWE cameras showed the stare down between Jade and IYO SKY.

The first takeaway from the exchange could be that WWE sees a program between Jade and IYO as possibility. But where does Bayley fit into all of this? Given her tremendous strength, Jade could be of huge help to The Role Model against her former group.

