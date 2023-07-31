IYO Sky shares a heartfelt message on the anniversary of Damage CTRL's WWE debut

Bayley's faction has completed one year together in WWE and IYO SKY took to Twitter to write a short but emotional message for her stablemates.

The Role Model made her WWE return at SummerSlam in July last year and confronted Bianca Belair after her title match against Becky Lynch. Bayley wasn't alone as she was flanked by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who had both previously been important names in NXT's women's division.

A year has passed by, and Damage CTRL boasts of two women's tag team title reigns and one MITB victory, which IYO SKY achieved in London earlier this month.

While there are apparent issues between the members of Damage CTRL, IYO had nothing but good memories of the past year, and she seemed really grateful to her teammates, as you can view below:

"Today is our one-year anniversary. It has been an amazing year beyond words!! #damagectrl ❤️❤️❤️ #summerslam 2022 @itsmebayley @imkingkota," wrote IYO SKY.

Will IYO Sky cash in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam?

The Japanese superstar was a dominant women's champion in NXT, and there were always high hopes for her main roster run. WWE is finally making the most of IYO SKY's potential by pushing her as the one who might dethrone either Rhea Ripley or Asuka.

The more likely scenario would be for SKY to cash in her contract on the Empress of Tomorrow, as they are both on SmackDown.

During the latest episode of the blue brand, the Damage CTRL member openly warned Asuka that she plans on leaving SummerSlam as a women's champion.

The company hasn't allowed its female MITB holders to hang onto their briefcases for long in the past, and it shouldn't be surprising if SKY does attempt to pull off a title heist at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see a MITB cash in at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.