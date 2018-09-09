Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 potential future Paul Heyman guys

09 Sep 2018

Paul Heyman is the best star on the mic in WWE right now

Paul Heyman is one of, if not THE best talker in the WWE today. But what's next for Paul Heyman after Brock Lesnar? Does he have that many years ahead of him in this business to make the same impact?

Fans would love to seeing him as the mouthpiece for some of the top guys on today's roster. He's done an amazing job speaking for Brock for as long as he has, but it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to say that we would like seeing him accompany someone else to the ring nowadays.

Here we will be looking at 5 potential guys Paul Heyman could manage in the near future. This goes for wrestlers who are in need of someone to be their voice, as well as wrestlers who don't exactly need him (ex: Paul Heyman & CM Punk), but it would most definitely be better if he was in their corner.

#5 Braun Strowman

I caught up with Braun Strowman for a monstrous chat!

This is a prime example. Braun Strowman doesn't need a mouthpiece at all, he has the look, the charisma, the big mouth, and the action to back it all up. But it wouldn't exactly hinder him if he had Paul Heyman in his corner. It's almost certain that teaming with Heyman would bring him instant success and get him even more over than he already is.

Strowman and Heyman would make an extremely badass team and you wouldn't be wrong for thinking that it would put Braun right in the title picture. Maybe even a title or two! Who knows what would really happen if these two were to team together. We can only hope that WWE are at least considering pairing the two, which would be like giving him that extra "umph".

It would definitely seem like an upgrade from the Beast Incarnate, but seeing as that Brock already beat Strowman, that's not the case. Nonetheless, it would still be a sight to see, witnessing the teaming of Heyman and Strowman. The Monster Among Men already runs through the roster as it is, imagine him running through the roster with a slick talking Paul Heyman by his side. That's good for endless entertainment and laughs every week.

Joshua Mckenney
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am a writer and would like to use writing as a platform to showcase my love for sports entertainment through informative media. Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RopeBreakM Subscribe to my YouTube Channel: RopeBreak Media https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXWkfdXNPbB0kBmS6WY05cgp
