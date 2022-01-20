5 Potential opponents for Bayley at WrestleMania 38

Bayley cemented her place on the mountaintop of WWE during the longest reign as SmackDown Women's Champion in history. She elevated herself on TV during the pandemic, making her injury last summer more crushing.

With the Royal Rumble starting the Road to WrestleMania, The Role Model's return is one of the most anticipated ones. She has many fans wondering who could possibly be her opponent for a possible showdown at the Showcase of the Immortals.

There are plenty of options that would excite fans, especially with a slate of returning superstars and legends coming back in the Rumble.

WWE Network @WWENetwork



@itsBayleyWWE We experienced Ding Dong, Hello! for the very first time 1 year ago today

Both main roster champions have openings for new challengers. Many options could hold great potential at the Show of Shows and deliver top-notch quality.

In this article, let's look at five potential opponents for Bayley at WrestleMania 38.

5) Bayley vs. IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Mickie James will have "Hardcore Country" as her theme song at the Royal Rumble and hopes she'll be able to walk out with the Knockouts championship.

The potential for the former Hugger to return for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match has been high since her injury last summer. However, the buzz increased when WWE announced a slate of returning stars and legends for this year's event. At the top of the lineup was IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

Mickie James could be here for a one-off, but the possibilities are out there for more. If WWE and IMPACT Wrestling work together post-Royal Rumble, pitting her against The Role Model is an interesting option.

The longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion could add another major accolade to her resume. A showdown against Mickie James with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship makes a huge statement. Not only will it show that the two companies have plans for the future, but Mickie's return will be more meaningful as well.

Edited by Angana Roy