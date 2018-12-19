5 Potential opponents for EC3 on the main roster

EC3 is going to be a top star in the company

This week on Monday Night RAW, The McMahon family opened the show by announcing that they were going to shake things up in the coming.

This included some injured superstars returning to action and a slew of NXT superstars being called up to the main roster.

While we already knew that Lars Sullivan was coming to the main roster, the biggest name announced for the main roster call-up was that of EC3.

EC3 started off as Derrick Bateman and had only been in the developmental system for a few months after returning to the company in early 2018.

While it wasn't a big surprise considering that the Top Percenter has been linked to a move to the main roster since August, which was delayed due to him getting injured at NXT Takeover Brooklyn: IV.

While fans are upset that EC3 is getting called up to the main roster without winning any championship on the yellow brand, we believe that the former TNA World Heavyweight Championship should've been called up to the main roster directly when he resigned with the WWE in January.

Nonetheless, we are pretty excited about EC3 and his prospects in the main roster. Like Drew Mcintyre before him, EC3 was able to achieve success after being released by the WWE in 2013.

The Ohio-native improved his game during his time in Impact Wrestling, where he became the promotion's top star, winning their World title on multiple occasion.

EC3 is one of the most well-rounded and charismatic superstars in the WWE today and we except the former NXT superstar to make a big splash on his arrival on the main roster.

Judging by how things are going at the moments and the reports of the WWE management being high on EC3, expect fireworks when the Top One Percenter debuts or rather re-debuts on either RAW or SmackDown.

Here are five potential Opponents for EC3 on the main roster:

#5 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been on fire in 2018

2018 has been one of the best years in the long and storied career of Seth Rollins. Starting the year as the RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Jason Jordan, Rollins have been the MVP of the red brand throughout the year putting on great matches against the likes of The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor.

Who can forget the Architect's hour-long performance in the seven-match Gauntlet Match earlier this year?

Rollins has been on fire throughout and has burned it down every time he stepped inside the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently feuding with Dean Ambrose after having lost the IC title to Ambrose at TLC.

While his feud against Ambrose was one of the most anticipated feuds of the year, it sadly hasn't been able to live up to expectations.

Rollins is currently slated to continue his feud with Ambrose, fans seem to have lost interest in the feud and would like this feud to stop as soon as possible. This means that Rollins would need new and fresh opponents to feud in the coming months and this is where EC3 comes in.

EC3 is a versatile performer being equally adept at being a prick of a heel as well as underdog heel, something which is a rarity in today's superstars.

Debuting against a red-hot Rollins will be the perfect start for EC3 on the main roster. Given how good Rollins is in the ring and his current streak, we expect the duo to have a great match.

