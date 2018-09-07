5 Potential Opponents For Shawn Michaels' Comeback Match

Shawn Michaels is coming back

After Shawn Michaels' appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, it looks like the Heartbreak Kid will be finally returning to the ring for at least one more match - something he'd vowed never to do after being one of few Superstars to retire and "mean it."

I know we've heard it all before and Michaels has always remained true to his word, it's being reported that WWE has "internal plans" for Shawn Michaels to return to the ring at WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia later this year. In fact, Michaels himself has even hinted he may go back on his word and return to the ring in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

Well, there's one thing we know for certain, Shawn Michaels WILL be involved in the WWE Super Show-Down, but in what capacity? Well, we simply don't know. It's been rumoured that HBK will be a special guest referee in the Triple H vs Undertaker match and, given how Monday night went, you'd have to imagine he'll be involved in that match somehow.

Who can forget this iconic image?

Most likely as a referee to throw back to the most iconic moment the trio shared - going back to the "End of an Era" at WrestleMania 28 when a reluctant HBK administered the three-count for Undertaker to extend his streak to 20-0.

But as always with WWE, the possibilities are endless - and wrestling is at its best when it's unpredictable, so let's make no assumptions. Shawn Michaels may return to action at the Super Show-Down event, but probably not - he may return to the ring in Saudi Arabia in November, at next year's WrestleMania, or even not at all.

But if Michaels does return, who will he face? I'm here to run down the five best options.

#5 The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels will be in Australia, but what role will he play?

Okay, let's start with the obvious one and get it out of the way. If Shawn Michaels is a part of the Undertaker vs Triple H match at Super Show-Down, and even if he isn't, the most immediate thought is The Deadman.

This week's Raw saw Shawn Michaels make an announced appearance to speak about the upcoming match between The Undertaker and Triple H for the last time ever at WWE Super Show-Down at the 100,000 capacity Melbourne on October 6th - but when Michaels backed his old friend Triple H to win the match, there was an unannounced guest in the form of The Undertaker.

Taker decided to take a shot at Shawn Michaels for retiring, claiming that the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't stepped in the ring since WrestleMania 26 out of "fear" rather than respect. Michaels could make his presence known in Australia to cost Undertaker the match, setting up the ultimate rematch against the man who retired Mr WrestleMania on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

