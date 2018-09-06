WWE Rumour Mill: Shawn Michaels' Return Plans Revealed

HBK is coming back!

What's the story?

After Shawn Michaels' appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, speculation has been rife, more so than ever before, that the Heartbreak Kid will be returning to the ring at least one more time - something he'd vowed never to do after being one of few Superstars to retire and "mean it."

Well, it looks like it's finally happening - as it's being reported that WWE has "internal plans" for Shawn Michaels to return to the ring at WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia later this year!

In case you didn't know...

This week's Raw saw Shawn Michaels make an announced appearance to speak about the upcoming match between The Undertaker and Triple H for the last time ever at WWE Super Show-Down at the 100,000 capacity Melbourne on October 6th.

However, when Michaels backed his old friend Triple H to win the match, there was an unannounced guest in the form of The Undertaker, who decided to take a shot at Shawn Michaels for retiring, claiming that the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't stepped in the ring since WrestleMania 26 out of "fear" rather than respect.

The heart of the matter

Shawn Michaels had previously stated that when he said he retired, he meant it, but a recent interview with Sky Sports say Michaels say he may be open to one more match.

Well, according to Wrestling Inc, as first stipulated by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shawn Michaels WILL compete at least one more time in a WWE ring. It's being reported that the internal plan is for Michaels to return to the ring at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

WWE tried to get HBK to come out of retirement for the last event in Saudi Arabia, but with the Saudi Arabia events costing more than WrestleMania financially, it seems that the return will be sooner than anyone could imagine. The appearances on Raw and at WWE's Super Show-Down are said to be the bridge and build towards Michaels' comeback match.

What's next?

Well, this would be huge. I think we'll get a very strong hint about whether Michaels is returning or not by the role he plays at the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6th, live on WWE Network.

