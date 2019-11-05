5 potential opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

WWE Legend The Undertaker

The Undertaker has the greatest WrestleMania streak and record in professional wrestling history. Taker is considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever due to his longevity and his performances at 'Mania.

The Phenom has a record of 24-2 at WrestleMania over the past three decades, having faced and beaten the likes of Jimmy Snuka, Diesel, Kane, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, Batista, Edge, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and John Cena, among many others.

Taker was noticeably absent at WrestleMania 35 due to his injuries and old age, with this being the first Mania he has missed in 19 years. Over the past year, The Deadman has made limited WWE appearances, with his most recent one being in a tag team match at the Extreme Rules event back in July, teaming up with Roman Reigns and defeating Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The Undertaker will be 55 years old by the time WrestleMania 36 happens in April 2020 and the future WWE Hall of Famer might have only a few matches left in his iconic career. Let’s look at five potential opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36:

#1 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt holding up the WWE Universal Championship

The current WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt might be the perfect opponent for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

Wyatt has resurrected his career with a new masked indestructible gimmick, where he calls himself The Fiend. He debuted this new look earlier this year and quickly rising to main event status, challenging Seth Rollins for the Universal Title.

The Fiend won the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, looking unstoppable in the process, defeating Rollins with the Mandible Claw and then Sister Abigail.

The Undertaker and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt share many similar qualities, such as their mysterious and dark entrances, with both appearing after the lights go out.

The Fiend has yet to lose in a WWE ring, and taking out The Undertaker at the Grandest Stage of Them All would solidify him as the "New Face of Terror" for the years to come.

