5 potential opponents for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39 

Stone Cold Steve Austin is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Wrestling Community. The Attitude Era Legend has had a successful career in WWE. Most recently, the veteran came out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE Champion defeated Kevin Owens on the first night of the event. Since then, fans have been speculating whether The RattleSnake will return to the WWE ring for another high-profile bout.

A recent report has revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin was elated with his WWE return and is open to listening to proposals for a potential match at WrestleMania 39.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the odds of the veteran returning for another WrestleMania bout next year can't be ruled out.

The following piece will look at five potential names that Stone Cold Steve Austin could face at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin has been on a roll on the red brand in the last few weeks. The former Money in the Bank winner has seemingly found a new leash on life ever since WWE paired him up with JBL.

The former Lone Wolf has been on a dominant run on the WWE roster, making quick work of several WWE Superstars. Given his phenomenal work as a heel, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the creative team to pit him against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

WWE could have Corbin continue his dominant run on the main roster, only for the Attitude Era superstar to return to stop him in his stride.

#4. Austin Theory

Austin Theory

Like Baron Corbin, Austin Theory is another WWE Superstar fans love to despise. The up-and-coming superstar's career, however, has been going downhill recently. Theory was recently unsuccessful in cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The 25-year-old cashed in on Seth Rollins' United States Championship. However, he lost the match after an attack by Bobby Lashley.

On another note, Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently 57 years of age. Thus, there's only so much he can do inside the ring. Hence, a potential squash match against Austin Theory makes total sense.

The creative team could have Austin make a spectacular return at WrestleMania 39 only to squash Theory to a victory.

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins



Hypothetically speaking, say Austin agrees for a match at WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood next year.



Decide the PERFECT opponent for him on said massive stage: WWE offered Stone Cold Steve Austin another match (since the regime change occurred), per Fightful.Hypothetically speaking, say Austin agrees for a match at WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood next year.Decide the PERFECT opponent for him on said massive stage: https://t.co/Ew8da0RTx8 Isn’t it crazy that in 2022 and 2023, Stone Cold is going to wrestle another match?! That’s bananas. I would love to see Seth Rollins Vs Stone Cold. twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Isn’t it crazy that in 2022 and 2023, Stone Cold is going to wrestle another match?! That’s bananas. I would love to see Seth Rollins Vs Stone Cold. twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Seth Rollins has been doing the best work of his career in WWE recently. The Visionary has perfected the art of cutting promos and seems to have the crowd in the palm of his hands in all his segments. His feud with Cody Rhodes was a testament to the same.

While there were never any doubts over his caliber, the current United States Champion has shown on numerous occasions that he can work with anyone inside the WWE ring. Hence, a 57-year-old veteran like Stone Cold Steve Austin would make an appropriate opponent for The Visionary.

Rollins could take big bumps and make Austin look like a million bucks inside the ring. Also, their duels on the mic would indeed make for an entertaining watch.

#2. John Cena takes on Stone Cold Steve Austin

John Cena takes on Stone Cold Steve Austin

The last time we saw John Cena on WWE TV was in June when he celebrated his 20th anniversary with the promotion. However, a recent report has revealed that The Cenation Leader could return for a match at WrestleMania next year.

While there is still a cloud over his potential opponent at the event, it won't be surprising if WWE decides to pit the 16- time World Champion in a dream match against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The face of the Attitude Era going one-on-one against the face of the Modern Era of WWE would surely blow the roof off of SoFi Stadium at WrestleMania 39.

#1. The Rock vs. Austin once more time

The Rock vs. Austin once more time

The Rock is currently rumored to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. There have also been murmurs about Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble 2023 to dethrone The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows next year.

If WWE decides to have Rhodes dethrone Reigns, a potential match between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin could be on the cards for WrestleMania 39. As you may know, the duo have quite a bit of history between them and have had several wars in the past.

Hence, WWE reigniting arguably the greatest rivalry in the company's history, would indeed be best for the business.

Should The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

