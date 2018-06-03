5 potential opponents to challenge Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship

He is arguably the most talented performer in WWE. However, who could topple Seth Rollins?

Brad Phillips TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018

The reigning Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been immensely successful since debuting in 2010. Overall he has achieved exponential championship success in the WWE. Most notably he has reigned as; WWE Champion, United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, and NXT Champion.

As the current reigning Intercontinental champion, he has accepted all challenges. He would defeat The Miz and Finn Balor at Wrestlemania to become champion. Since then he has lacked a decent storyline.

Throughout history, the Intercontinental championship has always been center stage, providing a platform for success. Effectively, names such as The Rock, Triple H, Bret Hart, and Chris Jericho could all owe their careers to this championship. Essentially the Intercontinental championship is a stepping stone to the WWE Championship.

Therefore, with Rollins requiring a challenge who could step up to the mantle. Will it be Elias or could it be Braun Strowman? WWE has plenty of options. Nevertheless, who can we expect to challenge Rollins next?

# 5. Goldust

Goldust deserves one last story-line

Goldust is has wrestled for more than 20 years. During his career he has performed in; Japan, North America, and Europe for multiple promotions. Since 1995 Goldust has wowed fans with his unique character. Goldust quite literally possesses a career which would be difficult to match.

Goldust possesses the talent to equal his younger counterparts. Moreover, he seems to perform better with age. Furthermore, his ring credentials could match most on the roster. Therefore, it begs the question, why is Goldust rarely utilized?

Currently, Seth Rollins lacks decent opposition for the Intercontinental championship. Therefore, why not afford Goldust one last opportunity?. He is a former Intercontinental champion and can perform to a high standard. Furthermore, his experience would elevate Rollins' future career.