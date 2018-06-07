5 Potential opponents to dethrone AJ Styles

AJ Styles is a two time WWE Champion, and perhaps the best performer in WWE. Who will dethrone him?

AJ Styles is in his second WWE Championship reign

AJ Styles is the current WWE Champion and has beaten all opposition. However, his most recent challenge is Shinsuke Nakamura. They will compete at Money in the Bank in a Last Man Standing match. Regardless of the outcome, a challenger will be waiting.

Throughout history, there have been classic WWE Championship matches. Moreover, some of the biggest names have been champion, names such as; Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and CM Punk. However, at present, the WWE roster is at its hottest, consisting of excellent performers.

With Money in the Bank on its way, someone will secure a guaranteed championship opportunity. However, they have a whole year to decide. Therefore, what can we expect in the meantime? There are many candidates to challenge Styles. Nevertheless, only a few are deserving.

Here are five potential challengers to dethrone AJ Styles.

#5 Daniel Bryan

Will they face off once again?

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have competed on SmackDown in recent months, and it was an excellent showing. However, they have fought many times on the independent circuit. Reviewing AJ Styles' championship reign, it has been eventful and dramatic. Thus inserting Bryan would immensely benefit the championship.

Bryan has been WWE Champion three times in the past. Moreover, he was arguably an underdog champion. Following his return, Bryan has been in minor storylines. Most notable amongst them is his current feud with Big Cass, see the video below. Historically WWE has invested in 'Big Guy' types such as; Diesel and Roman Reigns. However, this notion seems to be changing.

Ultimately, Styles versus Bryan would blow the roof off any venue. Moreover, it would elevate the WWE Championship. Not since CM Punk's reign has the championship been so highly regarded. Therefore, booking a match between Styles and Bryan would be highly lucrative for WWE.