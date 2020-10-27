At this year's WWE Hell in a Cell, Randy Orton added to his impressive record and became WWE Champion for the fourteenth time, finally defeating Drew McIntyre for the title after an intense rivalry that spanned months on WWE television. Randy Orton is currently one of the biggest names on RAW, and has been involved in one of the biggest storylines of the year.

Fans have been highly invested in Randy Orton's most recent work in WWE. He was involved in the huge comeback storyline with Edge, following the Royal Rumble return of the Rated-R Superstar in January. This culminated in a match between the two at Backlash, which WWE billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", which Orton won.

Since then, Orton has been hell-bent on taking the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre. The Legend Killer won the title, and there is much potential on the RAW roster for his next feud, especially following the recent WWE Draft.

Let's take a look at 5 potential opponents for WWE Champion Randy Orton:

#5 Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy?

Jeff Hardy was one of the many WWE Superstars who moved to RAW from SmackDown during the most recent WWE Draft. The Charasmatic Enigma has enjoyed a great run since his comeback earlier this year, and even had a brief reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion, which ended after he lost the title to Sami Zayn during a jaw-dropping triple threat ladder match at Clash of Champions.

Since moving to RAW, Jeff Hardy has had a small feud with Elias, but could he have his eyes on winning the WWE Championship?

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy are no strangers to one another in the WWE ring. In 2018, Orton targeted Hardy, who was WWE United States Champion at the time. The Viper continuously interfered in Jeff Hardy's matches, until they came to blows at Hell in a Cell that year.

Now that both Superstars are on the same brand, there is a chance that this rivalry could be reignited.