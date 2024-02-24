5 potential replacements for Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber following SmackDown

Bobby Lashley was featured on the go-home edition of SmackDown for Elimination Chamber: Perth. The All Mighty tried to take out Karrion Kross but got hit with a chair shot instead. Lashley was seen receiving medical treatment on his arm backstage after the attack.

He did show up after the main event match between LA Knight and Drew McIntyre. It is unknown if Lashley will be at his one hundred percent heading into the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five possible replacements for Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber: Perth following SmackDown:

#5. AJ Styles was robbed of his opportunity

AJ Styles’ journey to Elimination Chamber: Perth was cut short by Drew McIntyre. The Phenomenal One lost the qualifying match to The Scottish Warrior. Styles would also snap on fellow O.C. member Karl Anderson during a backstage segment on SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion's experience and world-class resume make for a fitting potential replacement for Lashley in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Styles has been robbed of major wins in the past, and he needs a massive opportunity to bounce back.

#4. Sheamus could make his return at the Elimination Chamber: Perth

Sheamus has not appeared on WWE television in months. The Celtic Warrior was last seen on the August 18, 2023, episode of the blue brand. The former WWE Champion would give Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, his farewell match that night.

Sheamus’ WWE return was slated for November 2023, but it did not happen. Fans are looking forward to the in-ring return of The Great White. It is possible he could replace Bobby Lashley as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

#3. Chad Gable needs a major singles push in 2024

Chad Gable showed up and showed out in 2023. The Alpha Academy star was involved in countless classic matches on RAW. His bouts against Gunther were some of the best matches on weekly television during the past year.

There is no denying that Master Gable is more than ready to hold singles championship gold. The former RAW Tag Team Champion may be looking to dethrone The Ring General. However, he would probably not mind stepping into the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match to fight for the opportunity to earn a spot at WrestleMania XL.

#2. Bronson Reed should be featured in his home country of Australia

Bronson Reed’s absence from the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth was linked to him and his wife expecting the arrival of their child. The former NXT North American Champion, however, denied that his wife’s pregnancy had nothing to do with him not working the premium live event.

Reed was expected to win the qualifying match against Bobby Lashley to earn the opportunity to compete in front of fans and family in his home country of Australia. Triple H might book Big Bronson Reed to replace The All Mighty.

#1. Sami Zayn could replace Bobby Lashley

Sami Zayn has been put down again and again but never backed out of a fight. The former Honorary Uce was in the main event of Elimination Chamber last year. Now, he is not even part of the card. With that being said, Sami has promised he would be a champion in the future.

Zayn’s storyline has kept the WWE Universe heavily invested in his character. He continues to get loud cheers on shows. The Underdog from the Underground could be a possible replacement for Bobby Lashley in Perth, Australia.

Who do you think could be a probable replacement for Bobby Lashley in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Sound off in the comments section below!