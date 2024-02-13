Former WWE champion makes a heartfelt confession backstage after losing major match on RAW

A former WWE champion recently shared his thoughts on losing a significant match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Bronson Reed.

On this week's episode of the red show, Reed locked horns with Bobby Lashley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Both stars showed incredible strength inside the squared circle. However, Lashley exhibited his experience and won the contest by pinfall.

Following the show, WWE's official Twitter handle posted a digital exclusive interview featuring Bronson Reed. The former NXT North American Champion said he was highly disappointed after losing the chance to compete at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which is scheduled to take place in his home country, Australia.

"Super disappointed, you know. This is what I've dreamed about my whole life, being able to be on a WWE PLE in my home country of Australia, and I feel like I've let down my family, I've let down the fans, I've let down all of Australia. Couldn't get the job done tonight," Reed said. [0:13 - 0:28]

The RAW Superstar added that he was annoyed with himself and hinted at losing his control soon:

"I don't know where I'll go. You know, I planned 2024 to be a big year for 'Big' Bronson Reed, and it's not going [according] to plan. So, I'm just at my wit's end, and eventually, I'm going to snap," Reed added. [0:36 - 0:47]

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed apologized to fans after losing on WWE RAW

Following his massive loss against Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed took to Twitter to apologize to his fans and family.

Reed wrote that he dreamt of wrestling at a premium live event in Australia, but he failed to qualify for the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match:

"My whole life, I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country. I've failed my people, myself, and my family. Sorry," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre have qualified for the upcoming men's Elimination Chamber bout. It remains to be seen which two superstars will secure the remaining spots.

What do you think about Bronson Reed's loss on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's official Twitter handle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article's first half.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE