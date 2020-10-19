5 potential return feuds for Ronda Rousey in WWE

Following news that former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been spotted training, a return seems imminent for the Superstar. Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen on WWE television since her loss to Becky Lynch in the Triple Threat Winner-Takes-All match at WrestleMania 35.

Rousey is apparently still under contract with WWE , and it has been suggested that she is expected to be a part of the company until WrestleMania 37.

During her time in WWE, former MMA star Ronda Rousey impressed fans with her in-ring skills. She headlined the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution against Nikki Bella, and later turned heel in the build-up to WrestleMania 35, where she was part of the first women's headlining match in WrestleMania history.

As the return news of Ronda Rousey heats up, here are five potential return fueds for the WWE Superstar.

#5 Could fans see Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have an MMA Horsewomen feud?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have a relationship that predates their time in WWE, having both come from the MMA circuit. The pair were both stars of UFC reality series The Ultimate Fighter, with Rousey acting as a mentor towards Baszler.

Baszler was later granted her UFC release to have a professional wrestling career, where she became a star on the independent wrestling scene before signing with WWE.

The storyline of a mentor turning on their protege, or vice versa has been seen before in WWE. Previously, fans have seen these kinds of relationships turn sour in the cases of The Miz and Daniel Bryan, and Triple H and Batista. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are certainly two talented Superstars who would be able to pull of this kind of storyline.

If The Baddest Woman on the Planet is set to return in 2021, giving time for the women's tag championship storyline between Baszler and her partner Nia Jax to wrap up.