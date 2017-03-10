5 potential stipulations for the proposed Triple H vs Seth Rollins match

Will this match even take place?

This grudge match has been building for so long.

Triple H vs Seth Rollins is a match that's been in the pipeline for a few years now, ever since the latter turned on his former Shield brothers. That might make things seem a little bit played out, but it's common knowledge that if The Game decides to side with you then eventually you'd better start watching your back when you turn around every corner.

The bout that was re-scheduled for WrestleMania 33 is currently in doubt due to Rollins suffering a pretty bad knee injury for the second time in just over a year, however, we're remaining optimistic that Seth will be able to come back and finally gain a measure of revenge after Triple H screwed him out of the Universal Championship last summer. Well, we hope.

When these two men do eventually square off, hopefully in Orlando, there needs to be some kind of stipulation behind it that gives it that extra boost. Don't get us wrong, the match will sell itself to a lot of people - but there's a handful of members of the WWE Universe that don't believe it should've received the hype and coverage that is has done over the last few months.

With that being said, here are five potential stipulations for the proposed Triple H vs Seth Rollins match.

#5 Lumberjack

This should be interesting

A lot of people tend to find Lumberjack matches quite boring, but in this instance, it could work out quite well. Not only would it ensure that HHH couldn't run away at the first sign of asking, but both of these men would be subjected to a lot of physical abuse once they fall to the outside of the ring - and you know what, they do both kind of deserve it.

After all, for years Triple H and Seth Rollins have both been screwing people over, whether it's as a part of Evolution, The Shield or The Authority. It would be an interesting way in which to bookmark their feud with everyone finally getting even with Rollins meanwhile HHH gets what's coming to him after years of supposedly burying younger talent. Book it, Vince.

Now to a structure that The Game knows quite well.