5 Superstars who could dethrone Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

Shakil Ahmed FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Apr 2019, 16:12 IST

Balor

WrestleMania 35 was a very big night for one individual known as Finn Balor, as Balor had walked into the event as "The Demon" to take on Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship.

Balor would go onto win the Intercontinental title for the second time in his career, as The Demon managed to overcome The Almighty on The Grandest Stage of them All.

However, Balor was then drafted to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-Up which has moved the title to the blue brand. With Balor's big win, comes a huge amount of superstars who are more than willing to take his championship gold away from him.

So here are 5 Superstars who could potentially defeat Balor for the Intercontinental title.

#5 Ali

Ali

On April 16, 2019, episode of SmackDown Live, we saw Ali face Finn Balor in a match on the champion's first night for the blue brand. Despite the fact that Ali had lost, he still emerges as a candidate to possibly take the Intercontinental Championship away from Balor in the future.

Ali was set for big things when he first debuted on SmackDown, as he had introduced himself by confronting Daniel Bryan, who was the WWE Champion at the time.

Kazeem Famuyide, who was a former SmackDown writer for the WWE had revealed that Bryan was campaigning for a 'hyoung babyface' to be on SmackDown live due to the fact that all the top babyfaces were getting old.

This was the main reason why Ali was being pushed heavily until he had suffered an injury that had prevented him from competing in the Elimination Chamber 2019 match for the WWE Championship.

Ali may not be in the WWE Championship picture anymore, but that provides an immense amount of options for Ali in the upper mid-card scene as a win over Balor could be a great way to kick-start Ali's momentum again.

