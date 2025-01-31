5 potential surprise Royal Rumble participants spotted in town ahead of the 2025 event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

A big part of every Royal Rumble is the potential for returns, debuts, and surprise appearances from WWE legends. AJ Styles' debut in 2016 and Edge's return in 2020 were two of the most memorable spots in recent 'Rumble contests.

Stars from the developmental brand started debuting in the 30-person battle royale over the last decade. Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has competed in the last two editions, while several spots in the earlier Women's Royal Rumbles were filled by legends. Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, and Trish Stratus all competed in various years.

The next five names have been spotted in Indianapolis ahead of the Royal Rumble 2025 and could be part of either of the 30-person battle royales:

(Warning: Potential spoilers ahead).

#5. Stephanie Vaquer joined WWE last year

La Primera has taken NXT by storm in just a few short months. She quickly ascended to the top of the women's division.

Vaquer will face Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day. Since she's a prominent star in the black and silver brand, there's a strong chance she could pop up in the Women's 'Rumble contest.

The developmental brand always has a presence and it would allow Vaquer a spotlight since Giulia already has the NXT Women's Title. La Primera is also in a position to get a quick call-up to the main roster if she doesn't win a title soon.

#4. Mickie James has many ties to WWE

Mickie James competed in the Royal Rumble 2023 while holding the TNA Knockouts Championship. She has a long history in WWE and is married to current Smackdown GM Nick Aldis.

With Triple H now in charge, relations with former stars have improved a lot, with someone like CM Punk returning to the company in 2023.

James is still in great shape and would be familiar with the WWE Universe. Many wrestlers and wrestling personalities are in town for WrestleCon, so James may not be planned for the Royal Rumble.

#3. Jordynne Grace competed in the Royal Rumble 2024

Another rumored name in town during the premium event is former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. She finished up with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and signed with WWE this week.

The Juggernaut entered last year's match while holding the Knockouts Championship. She had several memorable showdowns with Naomi, Bianca Belair, and other stars.

Grace was also the featured star as NXT and TNA utilized an exchange program last year. With untapped potential, don't be surprised to see The Juggernaut run through people in the Women's Royal Rumble contest.

#2. Matt Cardona rules the independent scene

Matt Cardona is another name reportedly spotted in Indianapolis ahead of the Royal Rumble event. Cardona, fka Zack Ryder in WWE, had a lengthy career until he was let go in the massive releases of 2020.

Since then, he's built his profile as The Indie God, winning titles in various independent promotions. Cardona is also married to current Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

The two could reunite in WWE if the former Intercontinental Champion makes a surprise appearance in the 'Rumble.

#1. Is Nikki Bella getting back into a WWE ring?

Nikk Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer thanks to her contributions to the company lasting over a decade. She was a record-setting Divas Champion before the title was renamed. Bella competed in a few 'Rumble contests, making the final four in 2018.

The Fearless One sat in the crowd for the debut of RAW on Netflix. With a return to screens, there's a strong possibility that Nikki will participate in the Women's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow.

She's still in great shape and popular with the fans. Returning could also lead to a brief run-up to WrestleMania 41 and a possible partnership with Natalya.

