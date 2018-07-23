5 Potential Surprises That Could Take Place on RAW

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 3.55K // 23 Jul 2018, 11:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

So much could happen on this week's episode of RAW

This week's episode of RAW is really one to watch out for. The events of this week could have a massive bearing on SummerSlam and well beyond. A lot of eyes will be peeled to the product to witness how the evening unfolds. There is more than one marquee attraction to really look out for!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There's the match to determine the next Universal Championship contender. There will be a historic announcement from Stephanie McMahon as well. With so many eyes on the product, WWE may decide to book a few more surprises to give the fans a very exciting evening.

I will ponder upon five possibilities in this article. Please leave a comment and let me know which of these possibilities you deem likely during the course of the evening.

Also, let me know if you expect any surprises that I may have missed out on!

#5 John Cena challenges The Undertaker once again

This is a possibility according to rumours doing the rounds!

John Cena was convinced that he would not have a slot at WrestleMania 34. So much so, that he called out The Undertaker for weeks on end, to absolutely no avail. At WrestleMania, the Dead Man would finally answer the challenge of the leader of Cenation, leading to an underwhelming squash match! It was certainly not the dream match we wanted.

According to some rumours that are doing the rounds, Cena and The Undertaker are set to clash in a rematch at SummerSlam this year. If such is the case, one would assume that the build of the match would have to start immediately. Could we see John Cena in the ring, calling out The Undertaker yet another time?

Anything John Cena does is invariably always big news. This is a surprise that I'm sure fans would be excited about.

1 / 5 NEXT