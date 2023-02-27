5 potential swerves that could happen on the road to WWE WrestleMania 39 

WWE WrestleMania 39 is knocking on our door now. The premium live event is set to take place on April 1 and 2, 2023, from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Following the success of Elimination Chamber 2023, the company has started gearing up for The Show of Shows. The creative team has laid down the foundations of some mouth-watering contests for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While the premium live event is just a month away now, a lot can happen between now and then. The company could have several twists and turns in store for fans on the road to WrestleMania Hollywood.

In this list, we take a look at five such swerves that could happen on the road to WrestleMania 39.

#5. Montez Ford's heel turn

After last night's show where he arguably stole the show, how much longer should they wait to pull the trigger on Montez Ford as a singles star and should it be as a heel or face? And does Angelo Dawkins stand a chance without him?

The Street Profits are an integral part of the tag team division on the red brand. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have made a place in fans' hearts thanks to some great performances. However, speculations about a potential split between the duo have been making the rounds for quite some time now.

Given his caliber, plus some power-packed performances on the red brand and at the Elimination Chamber, there is no denying that Montez Ford looks ready to be pushed as a singles superstar. Hence, the creative team could have him turn on his partner in the coming days.

A heel turn for Ford would surely help him elevate his career to new heights. It would also bring out a new side of the beloved superstar in front of the WWE Universe.

#4. Trish Stratus returns; attacks Lita and Becky Lynch





However, Stratus left the arena prior to the segment, with the reasoning being a “creative change.”



Trish Stratus was present at #WWERaw on Monday, and was originally planned for the Damage CTRL/Lita & Becky Lynch "Ding Dong, Hello" segment. However, Stratus left the arena prior to the segment, with the reasoning being a "creative change."

While Trish Stratus was rumored to return on the previous edition of WWE RAW, it didn't happen. A recent report has revealed that the highly-anticipated comeback could happen in the upcoming episode of the red brand. However, the former Women's Champion may return as a heel.

As you may know, Lita and Becky Lynch are scheduled to take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a tag match for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The creative team could have Trish Stratus make her return during the same only to turn on the babyface duo.

This angle would then plant the seeds for Lynch and Lita vs. Trish Stratus and Bayley at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Jey Uso turns on Sami Zayn

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jey Uso is such a compelling character. He just stood there and watched as Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso attacked each other.



Jey Uso is such a compelling character. He just stood there and watched as Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso attacked each other. He's so conflicted that we don't know where his loyalties lie.

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso engage in a physical confrontation. While the latter urged his brother to join his side, Jey Uso stood by the ringside and watched the action without choosing a side.

While Jey seemingly has a soft corner for Sami Zayn, this may change in the coming days. Given that the former Honorary Uce is rumored to be joining forces with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39, the creative team may have Jey turn on Zayn shortly.

#2. WWE adds Sami Zayn to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes bout at WrestleMania 39

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The current plan for the main event of #WrestleMania is to keep the match as Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, and not add Sami Zayn for a triple threat.

Recent reports have revealed that Hunter and the creative team are not planning to add Sami Zayn to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, a lot can change in one month.

Given the relentless pressure the company has been facing online to add the former Honorary Uce to the main event of WrestleMania 39, it won't be surprising if WWE decides to give fans what they want in the coming days.

WWE adding Zayn to the main event of WrestleMania 39 would indeed prove to be the best for business by grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

#1. WWE changes Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match

While Brock Lesnar is seemingly set to take on Omos at WrestleMania 39, a recent report has revealed that this angle could be a swerve, and the company may have something big in store for the fans.

Given WWE had previously offered Stone Cold Steve Austin a shot at Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania Hollywood, the odds of the Attitude Era Superstar locking horns with The Beast at the event can't be ruled out.

While reports have revealed that Stone Cold has declined the offer to take on Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, that may not end up being true. The creative team could have Austin return on RAW to challenge Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania.

Who should Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

