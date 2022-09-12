4 War Games matches that could happen at WWE Survivor Series

Survivor Series is the next upcoming "Big Four" WWE premium live event. The road to the annual elimination match extravaganza will begin after Extreme Rules. While no matches are set for the company's second-longest running PLE, potential clashes such as Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley already have fans licking their lips.

Survivor Series is typically based on brand warfare, but with The Bloodline carrying all the world and tag title gold, this year's edition could look different. Another possible change to the event is the introduction of War Games matches. These dual-ring steel cage matches were popular during Triple H's time at the helm of NXT, producing some legendary battles.

Should The Game bring War Games to the main roster, here are four potential clashes the WWE Universe would love to see.

#4: A clash between RAW and SmackDown would offer a fresh twist to WWE's Survivor Series

A tweak may create a huge difference to WWE Survivor Series

The most obvious choice for a War Games match would be WWE's traditional brand warfare elimination match. Pitting five of RAW's best upper mid-card and main event stars against their SmackDown counterparts has brought thrills over the years. Making it a War Games match could put a fresh twist on the concept, which has recently grown a bit stale due to its repetitiveness and lack of stakes.

The change in format might just be the shot in the arm Survivor Series needs to become highly anticipated once more. Imagine the likes of AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Ciampa and Riddle going up against Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss. Imagine, once more, the War Games carnage the women of RAW and SmackDown could unleash.

Mouthwatering!

#3: The Judgment Day vs Legado Del Fantasma

Could WWE Survivor Series bring this dream match to life?

The Judgment Day is the only mixed-gender stable on the WWE main roster today. Rhea Ripley's presence has been an important part of the group's success, shielding her male counterparts from various attacks. This unfair advantage also means that we rarely get to see the entire stable in action together.

That's where former NXT stable Legado Del Fantasma comes in. The quartet, which is awaiting its main roster debut, comprises three male and one female superstar. What better way to introduce themselves on the main roster than by going to war with RAW's top heel faction, preferably on behalf of SmackDown?

This would be a nice landing spot for Legado, and whichever way the result goes, the victor would benefit.

#2: Imperium vs The Brawling Brutes

The Gunther-Sheamus feud is fast becoming one of WWE's "fight forever" rivalries. The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior beat the brakes off each other at Clash At The Castle in a widely hailed showcase of brutality. The following week on SmackDown, Imperium and The Brawling Brutes continued to wreak havoc in another brawling masterpiece.

Should the groups remain at loggerheads beyond Extreme Rules, a War Games Survivor Series match would be the perfect blow-off. The idea of these six men inflicting pain on each other inside iconic steel cages, preferably with weapons at their disposal, is tantalizing. The only drawback to this would be missing out on the much-desired Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley match.

Even if it comes at a later event, Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes is a War Games match many would love to see.

#1: The Bloodline vs Roman Reigns' past opponents

MusicMan @TheRealBTW1 You realize the bloodline now has 5. They have a Survivor Series team. Is it going to be bloodline vs Lets see Mcintyre, Owens, Braun Strowman, Rollins, and a surprise entrant? You realize the bloodline now has 5. They have a Survivor Series team. Is it going to be bloodline vs Lets see Mcintyre, Owens, Braun Strowman, Rollins, and a surprise entrant?

A popular topics that fans have discussed for Survivor Series has been the fate of The Bloodline. Given that the faction currently holds all the world and tag team titles, the traditional Champion-vs-Champion format looks unlikely. If the group is to feature on the card, WWE may have to return to a time before the brand split for inspiration.

With Solo Sikoa now becoming the fifth in-ring competitor in The Bloodline, why not pit it against a team of Roman Reigns' former victims? Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman have unfinished business with Reigns. Imagine The Tribal Chief and all his goons facing an army of his opponents in a double steel cage.

There is so much storytelling potential in such a mouthwatering clash.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the War Games format be an annual occurrence? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria