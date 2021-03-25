5 Potential ways that Becky Lynch could return to WWE 

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE TV for almost a year now. She left after announcing she was expecting her first child with fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins back in May 2020.

The former RAW Women's Champion was then forced to relinquish her Championship to Asuka before heading off on maternity leave. The Man then announced the arrival of her daughter, Roux, back in December, before Seth Rollins made his return to the company as part of The Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Whilst Rollins has integrated himself back into the SmackDown roster and is preparing for a WrestleMania match with former friend Cesaro, the WWE Universe still awaits the return of Becky Lynch.

WWE has several different options when it comes to bringing The Man back to the WWE Universe. The following list looks at just five potential options that WWE has at their disposal.

#5. Becky Lynch could return to WWE as part of the SmackDown brand

First ever Smackdown women's Champion.

First ever Raw women's Champion.

First ever women's tag team champions.

4HW. THEY DID THAT. I'M SO PROUD.

🐎🐎🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/GFlhULbGhD — stan the dentist (@beckysbalboa) February 18, 2019

Becky Lynch wasn't drafted to a specific brand as part of the latest WWE Draft. This means that WWE has the option of sending Lynch to either SmackDown or RAW when she is ready to make her official return.

Lynch was the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion and had some incredible moments in her career on the SmackDown brand. It was whilst working over on the blue brand that she became The Man after SmackDown back in 2018.

At present, aside from the Women's Championship picture, the SmackDown Women's locker room could do with the boost that Becky Lynch would bring. Bayley hasn't been seen for several weeks, Carmella has disappeared from WWE TV, and right now the focus is solely on Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks heading into WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch was once the savior of the SmackDown Women's Division, it's easy to see The Irish Lasskicker lacing up her boots and heading over to SmackDown once again in order to dish out some punishment.

