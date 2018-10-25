5 Potential WrestleMania main events in the absence of Roman Reigns

Rollins and Ambrose could be given the WrestleMania main event in Reigns' absence

The wrestling world was shocked and saddened this week when Roman Reigns documented his struggle with Leukaemia, a struggle that forced him to relinquish the Universal Championship Monday night on Raw and walk away from the company for an undisclosed amount of time.

Roman Reigns was rumored to be main eventing his fifth consecutive WrestleMania next year alongside The Rock, but given the fact that Reigns return date is now up in the air, WWE will have to look at bigger options for what could be seen as the biggest match of the year.

Whilst this is a body blow for WWE just six months prior to the biggest event of the year, there are a plethora of options when it comes to relying on other matches to headline in New Jersey next April.

#5 The Rock vs Braun Strowman/Brock Lesnar

Will The Rock return without Roman Reigns?

It has recently been noted that even though Roman Reigns probably won't be part of WrestleMania next year, WWE is still holding talks with The Rock in the hope that he will still be open to making a return.

The Rock is still the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble match in January and go on to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman will collide at Crown Jewel to crown a new Champion after Reigns was forced to vacate the Championship and it's thought that the winner will go on to have a lengthy reign with that title.

This means that if The Rock can be talked into making a WWE return then he could face either Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman in the WrestleMania main event.

Given the way the WWE Universe reacted to Lesnar at least year's show, it's likely that Braun Strowman could be the man standing opposite The Great One as part of next year's show.

