5 Potential WrestleMania opponents for Vince McMahon 

Vince McMahon will reportedly be stepping back into a WWE ring at WrestleMania for the first time in more than a decade.

The WWE Chairman has shown over the years that he's remained in tremendous shape and could be about to steal the show in Dallas, Texas.

As of yet, there are just rumors on whether WWE's Chairman will physically be part of the show, but if the boss wants to add himself to the card, it's hard to imagine there's anyone who could stop him.

Given the fact that Vince hasn't been on-screen for a while, there are only a handful of stars he could go up against him at WrestleMania. The following list looks at just five potential opponents for a return match at the Show of Shows.

#5. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens could face Vince McMahon at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens appears to be building towards a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. The former Universal Champion has been insulting the state of Texas as often as he possibly can in recent weeks.

Owens and Seth Rollins will have a RAW Tag Team Championship match ahead of WrestleMania, but it's unlikely the duo will come out on top, which leaves both men open for WrestleMania singles matches.

Owens is a superstar who has history with Vince McMahon. It was only a few short years ago that he attacked the WWE Chairman in the middle of the ring and left him a bloody mess.

McMahon himself has never been able to exact revenge for this. With that in mind, could WrestleMania be the perfect place to finally go one-on-one with Kevin Owens?

If Stone Cold isn't cleared to compete at WrestleMania, the WWE Chairman could make the decision to face off against The Prizefighter as part of the biggest event of the year instead.

Nothing is ever a lock in wrestling, and with just five weeks to go, anything can change on the Road to WrestleMania.

