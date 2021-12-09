5 potential WWE dream matches for Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 38

The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy is one of WWE's most long-standing performers who has been competing in the ring since the Attitude Era.

Hardy is now 44 years old, but still has plenty left to offer the WWE Universe. He is currently competing for the SmackDown brand after being drafted from RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft.

It has been a fresh start for the former WWE Champion and has given him the chance to mix it up with superstars who he may never have faced before. Rightfully, many superstars should be queuing up to face Jeff Hardy, one of the all-time greats who still receives a strong reaction from the WWE Universe.

There are still plenty of dream matches for the five-time Intercontinental Champion, and with WrestleMania 38 just around the corner, it's time to start plotting. There are many opportunities and match-ups that could be had.

That being said, let's take a look at five potential WWE dream matches for Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 38, in no particular order.

#5. Jeff Hardy vs. Edge at WrestleMania 38

Jeff Hardy and Edge last faced each other in 2009 on SmackDown, but so much has changed for both men since then. Jeff Hardy left WWE for a period whilst performing for IMPACT Wrestling and Edge retired and defied the odds to return in January 2020.

One-half of The Hardy Boyz has already stated that he would like to face Edge one more time before they both hang up their boots for good:

"Actually, last month [October 2021] I spoke to Edge and I think he said something, ‘I think we gotta do it one more time’. Totally. Even in the rumble last year, I didn’t last no time – I was in and out and he won the rumble. I had said beforehand that it would be cool if me and Edge had this face off, just for a moment because of our history. As long as he keeps his health and I keep mine, that’s another big match." (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Of course the pair have history at the event, having been involved in the first-ever Triangle Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at WrestleMania. The pair have shared immortal WrestleMania moments together, most famously when Edge speared Jeff Hardy as he hung down from the titles suspended above the ring.

The history is there. A Hardy vs. Edge clash at WrestleMania would create immense hype and would surely go down as a classic. The chance to see these two legends lock horns once more on the Grandest Stage of Them All is an opportunity WWE cannot miss.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku