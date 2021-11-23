"We gotta do it one more time" - WWE legend wants to renew Attitude Era rivalry with Jeff Hardy

Edge is interested in one more match with Jeff Hardy in WWE, and the latter is keen on it as well.

Hardy and Edge were part of two iconic tag teams during the Attitude Era, which brought tag team wrestling to the forefront. The Hardy Boys and Edge & Christian had a number of duels, and entertained fans with their high-flying, death-defying moves.

In a recent interview with SportBible, Hardy revealed a recent conversation with Edge, where the WWE Hall of Famer talked about renewing their rivalry.

"Actually, last month I spoke to Edge and I think he said something, ‘I think we gotta do it one more time’. Totally. Even in the rumble last year, I didn’t last no time – I was in and out and he won the rumble. I had said beforehand that it would be cool if me and Edge had this face off, just for a moment because of our history. As long as he keeps his health and I keep mine, that’s another big match,” said Jeff Hardy.

The last time Edge and Jeff Hardy were in a singles match was in 2009, when they faced off in a match on SmackDown.

Jeff Hardy wants a match with Roman Reigns in WWE too

Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ @Soawax_



#SurvivorSeries jeff hardy has proved again he still got it and he deserve one push. And also he is more over than everyone jeff hardy has proved again he still got it and he deserve one push. And also he is more over than everyone #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/lYFuzHAZwQ

Jeff Hardy has a few dream matches lined up for himself in WWE in the future, including one with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"That's one of my dream matches because his stuff is so powerful now. I got to mix it up with Seth [Rollins] and Dean [Ambrose] before he left. Roman's the one guy I never came in contact with," said Jeff Hardy.

Hardy has never been in the same ring as Reigns in the past. The WWE legend is also interested in matches with RAW stars like Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in the future.

