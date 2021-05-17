5 Potential WWE feuds for Aleister Black if he moves to RAW

WWE RAW has its fair share of talented stars. However, two of the Red brand's major players, AJ Styles and Randy Orton, have shifted their interests towards the tag team division.

While Styles is currently a RAW Tag Team Champion alongside his 7ft 3in bodyguard, Omos, Orton's stint with Riddle (R-K-Bro) has surprised the WWE Universe.

WrestleVotes recently tweeted that the WWE RAW roster reportedly requires some fresh faces. As a result, management may consider giving Damian Priest a significant push. Meanwhile, another idea being discussed by the higher-ups is that WWE SmackDown's Aleister Black could move over to RAW.

There has been backstage chatter recently that the RAW roster needs some fresh faces. Two ideas I’ve heard talked about are Damien Priest getting a big opportunity & Aleister Black being moving over. Orton & AJ having tag team roles have left the top a bit weak. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 14, 2021

There are already a lot of effective heels on SmackDown. Judging by Aleister Black's recent vignettes, he will most likely feud as a heel character too.

A potential move to the Red brand could open more opportunities for the Dutch superstar. There are also several interesting possibilities for him when it comes to on-screen rivalries. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five potential feuds for Aleister Black if he moves to Monday Night RAW.

#5 Aleister Black vs. Jeff Hardy would be an enigmatic WWE feud

There are certain types of characters that can be quite difficult to interpret in the wrestling entertainment world. Aleister Black's cryptic promos on SmackDown have pretty much slotted him into a class of ambiguous acts on WWE television.

Black has always had a dark element to him, but it only seems like the mysterious facets of his character are being fully explored in 2021. Meanwhile, WWE RAW's Jeff Hardy has occasionally revisited his intriguing roots throughout his professional wrestling career.

Hardy isn't really at the top of the card anymore. Instead of booking the veteran on lower card storylines with little to no significance, WWE could let him feud with Aleister Black if the latter moves to RAW.

It would be a shame if Jeff Hardy doesn't get an opportunity to explore the bizarre aspects of his character in WWE. Perhaps a feud with Black would allow Hardy to break out of his standard veteran role in the company.

Also, both men have never faced each other in singles action before, which adds more intrigue to the possibility of a storyline between them.

