5 Potential WWE opponents for Cain Velasquez

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez

Rumors are that Cain Velasquez is in talks with WWE, as he looks to try his luck as a professional wrestler. One of the most lethal strikers in combat sports, Velasquez made a name for himself inside the Octagon. The former UFC Heavyweight champion holds an impressive 14-3 MMA record.

As good as Velasquez has been inside the Octagon, it seems like he has recently lost some ground in the Heavyweight Division. Velasquez made his highly anticipated return at UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez in the main event clash against Francis Ngannou. Despite being away from the Octagon for almost 3 years, Velasquez was billed as the favorite, but it took Ngannou just 26 seconds to knock down the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. The Cameroonian shocked the world and Velasquez hasn't competed since.

The last big name to migrate from UFC to WWE was Ronda Rousey. Ardent followers of the company will agree that Rousey ruled the division for most of 2018, and her signing proved out to be a wise business decision. Velasquez is one of the biggest names in the world of MMA, which is why his acquisition will be a major statement by the company, especially with the rise of AEW.

Now that there may be plans to bring him into the WWE fold, it might be time to take a look at potential opponents for the UFC star. In the following, we take a look at 5 Superstars who would be suitable opponents for Cain Velasquez.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley

'The Almighty' made his return on RAW's season premiere, taking the WWE Universe by complete surprise. Bobby Lashley is one of the most vigorous heavyweights around, something which makes him a worthy opponent for Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez is ridiculously strong and his performances inside the Octagon prove it. Bobby Lashley is no stranger to MMA, as he enjoyed a substantial amount of success during his time with Bellator.

Keeping their MMA connection in mind and the fact that these two behemoths may well tear the ring apart, it won't be far-fetched to assume that Lashley vs Velasquez would be an enticing bout. This may end up turning into the big break Bobby Lashley has been craving for ever since he returned to WWE in 2018.

