WWE's tag team division on the main roster is currently split across two brands. While the brand split itself isn't a catalyst behind some fans' problems regarding RAW and SmackDown's tag team divisions, it is WWE's apparent creative approach towards tag teams that makes the division arguably fall short of other competitors on the roster.

On top of that, 2020 was a year where WWE made quite a lot of radical creative decisions. But not all those ideas worked in the eyes of many fans. For example, WWE broke up established tag teams like The IIconics and Heavy Machinery, with seemingly no long-term direction for the superstars involved. At least, not yet.

SmackDown's two hour format is home to many exciting storylines, which is perhaps why the tag team division often doesn't get the attention it deserves. Some new tag teams could possibly add a fresh creative spin to the show.

Here are 5 Potential WWE tag teams that could benefit SmackDown.

#5: Apollo Crews and Chad Gable could elevate their positions on WWE SmackDown by teaming up together

While Chad Gable recently dropped the Shorty G gimmick so that he could come across as a serious competitor, Apollo Crews has lost his momentum since dropping the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley.

The main reason for pairing both of these Superstars in a tag team would be their undeniable athletic ability inside the ring. Chad Gable could relive his American Alpha roots by teaming up with another athletically-gifted competitor.

Chad Gable could quickly move past his Shorty G history by entering the tag team division alongside Apollo Crews. Allowing the two Superstars to showcase their best abilities inside the squared circle could only add more to SmackDown's tag team division as a whole.