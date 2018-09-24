5 PPV's the WWE should consider reviving

WWE recently confirmed Starrcade will be returning for the second year

Last week, the WWE confirmed that they would be bringing Starrcade back for a second straight year.

Last year's event was never broadcast on the WWE network, much to the annoyance of the WWE's fanbase, and while there is no word yet on whether this year will be any different, you would like to think that the company have paid some attention to what the fans want.

In recent years, the WWE has shown a willingness, thanks to the rise of the network, to revive old PPV formats for their fanbase, and given the ever-changing WWE PPV schedule, you'd like to think that they could find the time to resurrect one or two other forgotten gems.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five PPVs the WWE should consider reviving in the coming years.

#5: Bragging Rights

Bragging Rights deserve a second chance

Okay, just hear me out on this one. The WWE's two Bragging Rights events were not exactly well received by wrestling fans but, in fairness, the events were delivered as the original brand-split was on death's door.

With both brands once again having a clear identity, the idea of the two brands coming to blows once a year actually has some appeal once again.

Last year's Survivor Series was an excellent example of what the WWE could achieve when they decided to book the brands against each other, and instead of having one of the year's big four events dominated by the same storyline every year, it would make much more sense to just have one PPV designated to the showdown.

Champion vs champion matches are always a treat, and the WWE could even decide to throw NXT and NXT: UK into the mix to keep things even more exciting.

