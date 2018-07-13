5 predictable things WWE must avoid doing at Extreme Rules 2018

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.05K // 13 Jul 2018, 22:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can WWE curb their predictable booking tendencies?

The next pay-per-view on WWE calendar is the highly anticipated Extreme Rules event, and while fans may be excited to witness car crash action, WWE's build to the show hasn't warranted that anticipation.

Moreover, the creative team of Monday Night Raw has done no justice to the storylines being crafted for the pay-per-view, as key programmes such as Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley and Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss were built in a very predictable manner.

While on the other hand, SmackDown Live has defied WWE’s predictable booking tropes as their contribution to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view has been exciting, exhilarating and engaging.

However, even with the excitement of witnessing Rusev in his first WWE Championship match and the possibility of Team Hell No becoming the Tag Team Champions once again, there is still a doubtful chance that WWE would book this potentially great pay-per-view in their classic, predictable booking fashion. Therefore, to avoid those expected outcomes, WWE should avoid making the following decisions.

#1 WWE cancels Rusev Day

Rusev losing clean would not be the end of his popularity, but it certainly would damage it.

When WWE held a gauntlet match to determine the new number one contender for AJ Styles WWE Title, many were excited to witness big money matches such as AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe or AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan on a stage that would have been befitting of that dream match atmosphere.

But when Rusev locked in the accolade on The Miz and made him tap out, the entire WWE Universe could not believe what they had just seen, and that was "The Bulgarian Brute" becoming the number one contender for the WWE title for the first time in his career.

Also, WWE has built this contest in a manner that you would have expected, which was average insults being dished out by each competitor, Aiden English being used as AJ Styles' personal crash test dummy and Rusev being portrayed as the awkward heel nobody wants to hate.

Nevertheless, with all the predictable booking strategies the creative team has presented to the WWE Universe so far, this one thing must not happen when AJ Styles takes on Rusev at Extreme Rules 2018, Rusev can't lose clean.

Most of you would have accepted the fact by now the chances of Rusev winning the WWE Title are very slim, but WWE cant bury another one of their white-hot prospects, as Rusev can be built up as a top-tier main event talent with time and patience.